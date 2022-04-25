ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Years Ago Today, Sema’j Crosby Reported Missing, No Charges In Her Death

Cover picture for the articleToday marks five years since 17-month old Sema’j Crosby was reported missing from Joliet Township. Her lifeless body was found stuffed under a couch in a home on Louis Road a day and a half later. The...

