The Morning News: RJ and Caleb

By Aaron Keck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: RJ Davis and Caleb Love...

The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
WNCT

Former Havelock High star transferring from UNC

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Kamarro Edwards announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal and leave the University of North Carolina. Edwards, a four-star running back from Havelock High School, didn’t play this season for UNC after being redshirted. He came to UNC with high praise after a junior season where he […]
defpen

2023 Top Five Recruit GG Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three power forward GG Jackson. He committed to the Tar Heels over the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and NBA G League Ignite team. Jackson is a top talent and likely “one and done” talent. He could likely be the first to do so in the Hubert Davis era of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The South Carolina native will move up one state to play college basketball.
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names ‘Incredibly Underrated’ Head Coach

Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gets his proper due. In Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” radio segment on WJOX (h/t Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer), the college football analyst called Kiffin an “incredibly underrated” coach. He opined that Kiffin isn’t as highly regarded because his jovial personality doesn’t fit the prototype of other hard-nosed college coaches.
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
Caleb Love

