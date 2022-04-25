Chick-fil-A bringing back biscuit favorite, adds new drink to menu

A steak sometimes is more than just a meal. As a survey showed, it can even be a date-breaker. As it turns out, a majority of Americans are uncomfortable hanging out with people who don't prefer their steak cooked in the same way as they do (via People). Given a lot is at stake around a piece of steak, it sure is worth knowing more about it. This is why we have done a deep dive into how one of America's most loved steakhouses, Outback Steakhouse, makes its steak — so that next time you dine at the Florida-born chain, you know more than just to choose between rare, medium, or well-done.

RESTAURANTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO