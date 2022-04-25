ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A bringing back biscuit favorite, adds new drink to menu

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chick-fil-A lovers brace yourself – there could soon be some new things on the menu. The popular chicken restaurant is reportedly bringing back the Spicy Chicken Biscuit to its breakfast menu,...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Tea#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#The Spicy Chicken Biscuit#Eatthis Com#The Cloudberry Sunjoy
Mashed

What You Need To Know Before Ordering Steak At Outback Again

A steak sometimes is more than just a meal. As a survey showed, it can even be a date-breaker. As it turns out, a majority of Americans are uncomfortable hanging out with people who don't prefer their steak cooked in the same way as they do (via People). Given a lot is at stake around a piece of steak, it sure is worth knowing more about it. This is why we have done a deep dive into how one of America's most loved steakhouses, Outback Steakhouse, makes its steak — so that next time you dine at the Florida-born chain, you know more than just to choose between rare, medium, or well-done.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

Taco Bell never stops innovating. This leads to some unique ideas like a taco with a fried chicken shell, and it has led to countless iterations of products involving Doritos. That's a seemingly small innovation -- the Doritos Locos Taco -- which has not just appeared in dozens of variations on the Yum! Brands chain's menu, but has also inspired items like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Mac 'N Cheetos, as well as a variety of other Cheetos menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

I’m a Registered Dietician and I Buy This Costco Frozen Dinner on Repeat

The freezer section at Costco is legendary. It’s the first place I turn to stock up on frozen fruits and vegetables in the cold winter months. It’s also where I go to find crowd-pleasing appetizers and the best dinner shortcuts. Turns out, one of those dinner shortcuts has become such a hit in my household, it won over my picky daughter and my even pickier husband. Honestly, I never would have guessed it. Mostly because I didn’t even know what I was buying at the time (more on that below). That’s how good Costco’s frozen finds are! You can kind of just trust that whatever you’re buying is going to be good! Allow me to explain.
FOOD & DRINKS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
175K+
Followers
48K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy