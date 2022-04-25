ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritans help trapped Haskell County deputy after crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWxFy_0fJHCCpG00

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — Several Good Samaritans helped a Haskell County deputy who was trapped in his patrol car after a crash Sunday night, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputy Cody Boston was responding to a two-vehicle accident when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident, the sheriffs office said.

Deputy Boston was trapped inside his unit and extracted by several Good Samaritans, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Deputy Boston was taken to the hospital and appears to have minor injuries and will be back on the street soon, the sheriff’s office said.

