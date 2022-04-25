ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

Tampa Bay Lightning to visit White House for celebration of back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at the White House Monday.

The president is welcoming the team to celebrate their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships, according to a statement from the White House.

The celebration will take place on the South Lawn, officials said.

The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

WATCH LIVE:

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions after winning 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 and beating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in game six of the series in 2020.

On Sunday the Lightning secured an 8-4 win against the Florida Panthers.

The team is expected to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday.

