ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAN JAILED AFTER DRUGS, WEAPONS SEIZED

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Reedsport Police jailed a man after drugs and weapons were seized during a traffic stop on Friday. Interim Chief of Police Kirk Sanfilippo just after 5:30 p.m. officers initiated a traffic stop on a sedan near Highway 101 and 22nd Street....

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Counterfeit#Heroin#Oxycodone#Law Enforcement#Reedsport Police
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WGAU

Oregon authorities identify man found dead in homemade casket

A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
ALBANY, OR
L'Observateur

TPSO makes arrest following drug complaint

On April 20, 2022, TPSO Narcotics Agents were conducting surveillance on a South Baptist Road apartment complex after receiving several complaints of potential drug activity. Agents soon learned Joseph Paul “Joey” Deliberto was the primary suspect, and learned he was possibly distributing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and prescription pills. While conducting the surveillance, agents observed a female identified as Natalie Marie Reese arrive and enter the apartment. Reese was also being sought by law enforcement due to a failure to appear warrant. As agents approached the apartment and announced their presence, they were subsequently forced to make entry into the residence where Deliberto and Reese were detained without incident. A subsequent search of the residence left Agents in complete shock…..
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy