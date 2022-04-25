City of Knoxville participates in Youth Violence Prevention Week

On Saturday night, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs posted a tweet: “Allowing homeless people to camp on public property does not help them—it enables them and prevents them from seeking the aid and resources they need to get back on their feet.” Jacobs doubtless tweeted in response to a bill the Tennessee legislature passed last […]
The post Commentary: Christian charity escapes Tennessee lawmakers on homeless issues appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been a little over a week since Knoxville's Greyhound bus stop was moved from downtown to outside of a Cherry Street gas station. Passengers have had to wait outside the Marathon in East Knoxville, an industrialized area. The gas station has no indoor waiting area, closes at 10 p.m. and after it closes, there is no restroom available.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A roundtable group led by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon met Monday night to discuss ways they could prevent homelessness and help unhoused people find a sustainable living situation. Much of the discussion focused on youth homelessness, and they discussed plans to apply for a large federal...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old Greeneville man who police said went on an East Tennessee crime spree in the summer of 2021 faces indictment on counts alleging he killed a Knoxville woman and injured her husband in a crash. A grand jury has returned counts of vehicular homicide, reckless...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville said they have 136 vacancies, 9% of their total workforce. The Knoxville Police Department has the most, with 51 vacancies out of around 500 employees. A compensation study by the city said Knoxville pays its employees about 10% below their market value....
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is ensuring those affected with Parkinson’s are taken care of. PJ Parkinson’s has been serving the East Tennessee community members who have become affected by the disease. Parkinson’s affects men and women mostly 50 years and older, however, there are still reported cases for anyone under that age mark.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The Knoxville Police Department said around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the 400 block of Taylor Homes Road. KPD said they located one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the oldest African American-dedicated cemeteries in Knoxville is getting a face lift thanks to some local nonprofits. Established in the late 1800’s, the Odd Fellows Cemetery holds the bodies of many prominent city figures including Calvin Johnson, Knoxville’s first black millionaire, and former city alderman and 1876 Tennessee gubernatorial candidate William Yardley. But because of vegetation and vandalism over the years, 90% of the estimated 6,000 burial markers have been lost. But since 2009, the Knoxville Reanimation Coalition has been teaming up with other groups in the community for restoration projects at the cemetery. Over the past few weeks, they have joined forces with Canvas Can Do Miracles for a memorial project honoring those buried at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Both groups also created a stone garden in an area of the cemetery that is prone to flooding.
April 24-30 is National Infertility Awareness Week and the Tennessee Fertility Advocates are aiming to educate lawmakers on the issues related to infertility and expenses, so that change can happen. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday issued a Most Wanted Alert on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a man who escaped an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport fast-food restaurant Tuesday night. According to the TBI, Cody Keith Christian, 30, of Kingsport, faces several federal charges, including Hobbs Act […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Is it time to go back to college or officially start?. Remington College provides quality education, especially for those looking to gain a degree on a quicker time span. From HVAC, Restaurant Hospitality, and even Facility Maintenance, they offer a wide range of programs that...
One woman is glad to be alive after Knoxville Police say a man attempted to rob her at gunpoint. KPD identified the suspect as 43-year-old Mario Vasquez. The incident happened in the Sun Tan City parking lot off Clinton Highway Tuesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Officer Travis Shuler spent two days on suspension and was reassigned after he took home a vial of blood evidence taken from a woman involved in a fatal wreck in 2021. The blood sat in his home refrigerator during Memorial Day weekend instead of being delivered to police headquarters, according to an internal investigation report.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A large tree fell onto a North Knoxville home and initially trapped a person inside Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Pinecrest Road at 7:24 a.m. and said the woman who had been trapped was able to escape the home uninjured. The home is “severely damaged,” according to fire officials.
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Hamblen county is making an active effort to become a vacation destination and with Morristown leading the charge, exciting things are happening in Hamblen County. It is difficult to talk about Hamblen County without mentioning Morristown within the same breath. Morristown is leading a valiant...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to get your paper out because WATE 6 On Your Side Free Shred Day is back!. On Saturday, April 30 WATE will partner with ShredPro Secure, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to provide free document shredding.
Comments / 0