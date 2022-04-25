ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hueytown, AL

1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, tractor-trailer on Hwy 72 E

WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire started on Saturday night, and crews were still trying to extinguish hot spots on Sunday. Next Mission...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

Motorcycle Reportedly 'Split In Two' In I-84 Vernon Crash

Multiple agencies responded to a crash in Connecticut after a caller reported that a motorcycle had "split in two." Authorities responded at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, to a crash that happened in Tolland County on I-84 westbound near Exit 67 in Vernon, according to the Town of Vernon Fire Department.
VERNON, CT
CBS 42

Anniston man killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old Anniston man was killed in a Calhoun County crash Sunday night. According to state troopers, Enrique Isaac Morales died when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash happened on Parkwood Drive near Bynum Leatherwood Road, roughly five miles west of […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

2 killed in separate weekend shootings in Birmingham now ID’d

Authorities have released the names of two men killed in separate Birmingham shootings over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Urian Dion Woods, 40, and Davion Marcell Hickley, 19. West Precinct officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. Monday to gunfire in the 800 block...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

Fatal motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic accident early Monday morning around Highway 72 East and Epworth Drive. Officials say that when they arrived they were told that a motorcycle rear ended a semi-truck. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 72 East. The motorcyclist, Tommy Seagroves, 32, died from his […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Gadsden Times

One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Alabama 79 near Guntersville. The crash caused the temporary closure of both lanes of Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road, in Marshall County, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at about 2:59 p.m. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and Guntersville police responded to the crash, Nugent said, along with Guntersville and Nixon's Chapel firefighters. This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: One dead in Alabama Highway 79 crash near Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

