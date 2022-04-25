Report: Missing Texas Guardsman's body found, identified as Arlington man who enlisted in 2019

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

Reports out of south Texas say the body of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has been recovered.

The Texas National Guardsman missing and presumed drowned in the Rio Grande has been identified as Specialist Bishop E. Evans from Arlington.

Evans graduated from Mansfield High School in 2018 and joined the Guard in 2019, serving tours in Iraq and Kuwait.

Fellow Guardsmen say Evans saw two people struggling in the river on Friday and shed his body armor to go in the water to rescue them. He went under and has not been seen since. The search will continue today.

Evans was on patrol in Eagle Pass as part of Operation Lone Star, the Governor's effort to stop illegal border crossers.

The Texas Military Department says the Texas Rangers have determined that the two people Evans went in to save were smuggling drugs across the Rio Grande. They are in the custody of US Customs and Border Patrol.

