Dallas County, TX

Early voting starts today across Texas

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VALwo_0fJH9iwY00

Today is the first day for early voting in the May 7th local elections across north Texas. There are also two proposed amendments to the Texas state constitution on the ballot.

The Dallas ISD is holding elections for three places on its school board. The Fort Worth ISD is also holding an election for the board. Fort Worth and Arlington are both holding city council elections. The City of Fort Worth is also holding an election on a bond package and on thirteen proposed amendments to the city charter.

The two proposed amendments to the Texas constitution both relate to property taxes. Proposition One deals with school district property taxes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled. Proposition Two addresses the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes.

In Dallas County, the election is being conducted with slightly fewer vote centers than the March 1st party primaries. The county and both major political parties had difficulties in March finding people to work the polls.
"This will be for May 7th, the May 24th and any June runoff," said Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello. "The June runoff is the runoff for the May 7th election, and then the May 24th election is the runoff for the primary."

Get info for Dallas County - Tarrant County - Collin County - Denton County - all have polling locations listed on their web sites. Early voting runs through Tuesday, May 3rd.

