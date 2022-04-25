Man critically injured after speeding, crashing in Southfield Freeway construction zone: MSP

DEARBORN (WWJ) -- A man is critically injured after crashing in a construction zone on Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police reported the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

MSP stated that the driver struck a road sign on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway before sliding across three lanes, rear-ending a car and then smashing into the median wall.

Authorities said the driver appeared to have been speeding through the construction zone.

The alleged at-fault driver was then taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The name or age of the driver has not been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and will inspect the car for any mechanical problems.