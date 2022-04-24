ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth

By Daniel Uria, Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbQid_0fJH98Rl00

April 24 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's private astronaut mission Ax-1 undocked from the International Space Station on Sunday night following weather-related delays.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour undocked from the orbital at 9:10 EDT, the space station confirmed, and was en route to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere in about 16 hours with splashdown targeted for 1:06 p.m. on Monday.

The undocking followed the four-member Axiom crew having closed the hatch between Dragon Endeavour and the space station at around 7:26 p.m., a manoeuvre that took a little under an hour to complete.

The crew consists of Michael López-Alegría, a retired NASA astronaut who works for Axiom; Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot.

The mission was originally scheduled to last about 10 days but was extended to 15 days due to delays.

Undocking was scheduled to take place on Saturday but NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX chose to call off the attempt "due to a diurnal low wind trough, which has been causing marginally high winds at the splashdown sites."

On Sunday, SpaceX said that "weather is looking good" off the coast of Florida for the Ax-1 astronauts' return.

Delays in the Ax-1 crew's return has also postponed the return of NASA's Crew-4 -- Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines of NASA, along with Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti -- as there are only two ports on the ISS where the Dragon can dock, and both were in use.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

NASA's plans to fly people back to moon on $23bn Artemis rocket is hit by delays after refueling failed and nixed unmanned June test flight

NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Axiom Space#Iss#Dragon Endeavour#Canadian#Israeli#Italian
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
Digital Trends

Check out this cool NASA image of SpaceX Crew-3’s ride home

A stunning image shared by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft at the International Space Station (ISS) just a few days before it brings home the Crew-3 astronauts. The Endurance crew ship is shown from a window aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule, which brought NASA’s first-ever...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WPXI Pittsburgh

SpaceX’s 1st all-private mission splashes down off Florida coast to complete mission

UPDATE: SpaceX’s Axiom Space’s Ax-1 crew splashed down Monday afternoon near Jacksonville, completing the two-week mission. The Ax1 crew and SpaceX Dragon safely splashed down at 1:06 p.m. EDT. In a statement, Axiom Space said that the “first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) successfully demonstrated Axiom Space’s ability to integrate with the ISS and conduct meaningful research. "
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LiveScience

What's the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth?

In July 1958, an 8.3-magnitude earthquake at the Fairweather Fault rocked Alaska's southern coast. The ground-shaking event caused a massive landslide at nearby Lituya Bay, which triggered a devastating tsunami that ripped through the narrow body of water and killed five people. The colossal wave leveled trees on the steep...
ALASKA STATE
marketplace.org

NASA satellites reveal groundwater levels beneath the surface

Keeping tabs on groundwater is more important than ever. Most of the western United States is suffering the most extreme drought in 12 centuries. And climate change only promises to make things worse. Aquifers — porous underground rock or earth containing groundwater — can provide lifelines to farmers and cities....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
342K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy