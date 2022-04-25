U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Discusses Russia’s Aggression and Impeachment of Former President
(MISSOURINET) – As the race to replace him in November heats...www.northwestmoinfo.com
(MISSOURINET) – As the race to replace him in November heats...www.northwestmoinfo.com
Once again , Blunt makes small talk, the impeachment comment , he’s right no sense , McConnell and Ted Cruz has already came out week’s ago called the actions on Jan sixth a terrorist and criminals actions, the death of law enforcement officers who took their OATH ; impeachment; ? More like CRIMINAL CHARGES, the followers are going to jail and prison, because Trump COWARDLY went the other way, Blunt just didn’t seem like he was comfortable , ?? The GOP PARTY, the lacking of leadership and the politicians that are undermining their oath and party!! nervous as he was , he wasn’t standing behind someone else’s, just afraid to talk about anyone else, this is what happens when there is no honor no trust no respect whatsoever to the OATH!!
Blunt is not a man that has an ounce of profiles in courage, a pint of moral authority, or any sort of legacy of helping hard working Americans.
What is the matter with you Roy. Your going out of office and you are causing issues. Shut up
Comments / 5