ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Discusses Russia’s Aggression and Impeachment of Former President

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – As the race to replace him in November heats...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 5

JUST SAYING !!!
2d ago

Once again , Blunt makes small talk, the impeachment comment , he’s right no sense , McConnell and Ted Cruz has already came out week’s ago called the actions on Jan sixth a terrorist and criminals actions, the death of law enforcement officers who took their OATH ; impeachment; ? More like CRIMINAL CHARGES, the followers are going to jail and prison, because Trump COWARDLY went the other way, Blunt just didn’t seem like he was comfortable , ?? The GOP PARTY, the lacking of leadership and the politicians that are undermining their oath and party!! nervous as he was , he wasn’t standing behind someone else’s, just afraid to talk about anyone else, this is what happens when there is no honor no trust no respect whatsoever to the OATH!!

Reply
5
dou
2d ago

Blunt is not a man that has an ounce of profiles in courage, a pint of moral authority, or any sort of legacy of helping hard working Americans.

Reply
2
Terry Santone
2d ago

What is the matter with you Roy. Your going out of office and you are causing issues. Shut up

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Blunt
NBC News

House asks Justice Department to criminally prosecute former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — voting in favor of the referral. They are also the only Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Impeachment#U S Senator#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy