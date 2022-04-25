ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

3 Ways You Might Miss Out on Social Security Income You're Entitled To

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Social Security could end up playing an important role in your retirement finances. This holds true even if you manage to kick off your senior years with a decent sum of money socked away in a savings plan.

That's why it's important to know the program's rules inside and out. If you don't, you could end up depriving yourself of essential income. Here are just a few ways you could lose out on Social Security benefits you'd otherwise be eligible for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIVJu_0fJH7jKL00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Waiting too long to file

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit, based on your earnings history, once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. FRA is either 66, 67, or 66 and a certain number of months, depending on when you were born.

Now for each year you hold off on claiming Social Security beyond FRA, your benefits get an 8% boost -- and a permanent one at that. But once you turn 70, your benefits can no longer grow. And so if you end up delaying your filing beyond age 70, you could end up missing out on income you should've collected.

2. Delaying your spousal benefit claim

To be eligible for Social Security benefits, you need to accrue enough work credits in your lifetime (40, to be specific). But if you're married to someone who's eligible for Social Security, you may be entitled to spousal benefits even if you never worked yourself.

The spousal benefit you receive will be worth 50% of the amount your spouse is eligible for, provided you wait until your FRA to sign up for it. But one mistake you shouldn't make is delaying your Social Security filing if you're collecting a spousal benefit only.

While holding off on claiming Social Security will result in a boost for your own benefit, spousal benefits cannot grow. As such, once you reach FRA, there's no sense in delaying your claim.

3. Not working 35 years

The monthly Social Security benefit you're entitled to in retirement will hinge on how much money you earned during your 35 most profitable years in the workforce. But if you don't work 35 years, you'll have a $0 factored into your benefit calculation for each year you're missing an income. And too many $0s could result in a much lower benefit for life.

If you're thinking of retiring early, it pays to look back at your earnings history to make sure you have 35 years of income under your belt. If you're a few years short, you may want to consider plugging away at a job a little longer to set yourself up with a higher Social Security benefit for life. And if you don't want to keep working on a full-time basis, consider part-time work, which could replace a $0 earnings year with some income.

Don't make a big mistake

No matter how much Social Security ends up paying you, there's a good chance those benefits will serve as an important income source. Make sure you fully understand how the program works and when to claim benefits so you don't end up forgoing income that could really come in handy during retirement.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out TOMORROW

This week millions of Americans will see a Social Security check if their birthday lands between the 11th and 20th. This year’s COLA adjustment of 5.9% boosted Social Security benefit checks across all programs. The new average for singles collecting Social Security benefits is $1,657 per month. Couples are...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Getty Images#Fra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

$2,753 monthly Social Security checks?

The SSA estimates $2,753 a month for retired couples. This comes after the 2022 COLA. IRS: Will married couples save money filing tax returns jointly?. If you receive Social Security benefits, you can count on the payment to be adjusted for inflation. The SSA implemented a historic COLA of 5.9%. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

What is monthly Social Security disability payment?

The Social Security Administration runs two programs to financially support disabled people. Each program offers different payment amounts. Cost of living crisis: Is a recession coming after additional fed rate hikes?. Calculating payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) oversees a variety of programs to provide financial support to nearly 70...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit is $4,194 in 2022. Only a small percentage of retirees come close to receiving the maximum benefit. Receiving the maximum benefit requires substantial earnings over 35 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
BGR.com

Experts say this tax deduction could get you flagged for an IRS audit

At this point, there’s not much time left to complete your federal income tax return and file it for tax year 2021. The deadline, in fact, is just a little over a week away. April 18 of this year is when everyone’s federal tax return is supposed to be received by the IRS. But even though that day is fast approaching, rushing to complete your return is the last thing you want to do, raising the chance of a sloppy mistake — or worse.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy