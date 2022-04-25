ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry quits Twitter again — and complains he warned people that stocks would tumble

By Theron Mohamed
  • Michael Burry predicted a painful sell-off months before the recent stock-market downturn.
  • The "Big Short" investor quit Twitter after saying he tried to warn people that stocks would slump.
  • Burry sees himself as a "Cassandra," or someone cursed to make correct predictions that go unheeded.

Michael Burry has repeatedly warned of a market crash, but many investors have ignored his dire predictions. In a tweet on Friday, the fund manager of "The Big Short" fame took solace in his attempts to alert people.

"At least I tried," the Scion Asset Management boss tweeted shortly before he once again deleted his Twitter account .

The S&P 500 has slumped by 11% and the Nasdaq has tumbled 19% this year. Investors have dumped more speculative, aggressively valued stocks in the face of rampant inflation, rising interest rates, and threats to global growth such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Burry's display name on Twitter was "Cassandra B.C." — a reference to the Trojan priestess from Greek mythology who was cursed to deliver true prophecies but never to be believed. Warren Buffett, one of Burry's key influences, described him as a "Cassandra" for correctly predicting and profiting from the collapse of the mid-2000s housing bubble.

Last June, the Scion chief warned of the "greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things" and cautioned that retail investors were piling into meme stocks and cryptocurrencies before the "mother of all crashes."

Burry has singled out Tesla, GameStop, bitcoin, dogecoin, Robinhood, and the white-hot US housing market as examples of speculative excess in financial markets. He bet against Tesla stock and one of its best-known holders, Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation fund, last year.

"People say I didn't warn last time," Burry tweeted in February 2021. "I did, but no one listened. So I warn this time. And still, no one listens. But I will have proof I warned."

Read more: Netflix's dramatic plunge may signal tech shares are in for further trouble — but experts share 4 stocks in the sector that could buck the trend

Read the original article on Business Insider

