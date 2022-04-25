ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Garden, WV

Elk Garden now a little greener thanks to volunteers

By Ronda Wertman
Mineral Daily News Tribune
3 days ago
 3 days ago
ELK GARDEN -- With the snow blowing recently, Elk Garden residents kept their eyes on spring as they planted 20 trees at the town park.

Shovels and rakes in hand, the residents braved the windy winter - when it should have been a spring day - as they planted spruce, sugar maple, flowering and fruit trees that will thrive in the sunshine on the mountain top.

Members of the town council laid the groundwork for the planting as they prepared the site earlier in the month.

Volunteering their time were Tyler Mason, Tyler Paugh, Jody Paugh, Gene Dunithan, Bill Dunithan, Gene Keplinger, Dan Burdock, Amy Paugh, Tasha Fazenbaker, Brandi Paugh, and Marian Droppleman, all who worked under the direction of Department of Natural Resources foresters Rose Santerre and Mike Bonner, along with Sam Urban and Zack Norris of the West Virginia Conservation Agency.

