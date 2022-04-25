From the Editor's Desk: I will miss my visits with Dallas

When I think about Dallas Adams, three particular times come to mind - times that I found myself traveling over Knobley Road to his home to interview him for stories that were all very different in nature.

The first occasion unfortunately was a sad and sobering assignment.

It was 1992, and his son Capt. Dallas O. Adams Jr. had just been announced as one of those who perished when the plane he was co-piloting burst into flames and crashed near Berkeley Springs.

I had known Dallas Sr. and Arlene, as well as their kids, from church. Their daughter Sheila is a year older than me and Dallas Jr., one year younger.

There are two things about that horrible tragedy that I will never forget - bolting upright from a light snooze on my couch when I heard his name on the Hagerstown News as one of the crash victims, and then the horrible, eery feeling I had as I drove over to their home the next morning through a cold, thick October fog.

I have always heard it said that the hardest thing that could ever happen to a parent is to lose their child. I cannot even imagine the heartache, the emptiness that would never again be filled.

Dallas and Arlene were very proud of their son and his service to our country, and to lose him so suddenly and so tragically was even more devestating, I’m sure. Yet they were both gracious enough to invite me into their home that morning, and shared with me some of his background so I could write a story that I hoped would do the young man justice.

Later I was told they appreciated the story, and the compassion I showed them that morning.

My second visit to their home came 12 years later - again in response to my request for a story.

This time, however, the subject matter was thankfully much lighter.

Since 1993, Dallas and Arlene had raised miniature horses at their beautiful sprawling property on Knobley Road. In fact, the little horses became quite popular on the kids’ birthday circuit, and I felt it would make a neat story.

So back to their home I went, and spent a good bit of time out in the field with Dallas, their granddaughter Cassidy, and the herd.

I was introduced to Buttermilk, the grandmother of Buttercup, Butterfly, Butterfingers and Butter Princess. And then there were Bruce, Molasses and Sammy, with Cassidy explaining that she had had the honor of naming the horses but she had gotten to the point that she just “couldn’t think of any more ‘butters.’”

Proud grandpa Dallas -with a smile that lit up his face - stood and watched as Cassidy put Butterfingers through her paces for me, getting the little horse to jump over rails and prance around the ring.

Now one thing I always appreciated about Dallas was his great sense of humor. As we stood out there in the field that day watching Cassidy work with the horses, he admitted that he and Arlene had decided to sell a few of the herd as the workload was getting to be a bit much for them.

Although he hated to part with some of the horses, Arlene had apparently been prodding him to do so, and besides, he added, in his matter-of-fact but humorous way, “It’s just so much more expensive to get a divorce.”

My third trip to the Adams home was in 2013 - again in response to my request for an interview. We were working on one of the “Seven Seniors Making a Difference” special magazines, and my thought was - who has made more of a difference in this area than Dallas Adams?

That day, we sat in his comfortable sun room looking out over their beautiful property and the mountains beyond, and Dallas told me stories about where life had taken him over the years.

Listening to him talk was like being whisked away to various periods in his life - and each story was always made so much more vivid by that great sense of humor.

For example, he talked of earning the favor of his colonel in the Air Force because he was the only one who knew how to repair the colonel’s daughter’s radio, but then he “just happened to mention” that he had never repaired a radio before.

Never one to let a lack of knowledge about a certain subject matter get in his way, however, he told me the story of his job at a bank where he approved loans for fruit growers. Realizing he knew nothing about the people - or their work - that he was supposed to be helping, he went out and planted “200 peach trees, 150 apple trees, and a bunch of cherries” on his own property.

“Later I found out that real estate was much more profitable than an orchard, so I got a dozer and pushed the trees over,” he told me.

As he talked, he’d look my straight in the eye and jab his index finger in my direction, and I just knew there was another bit of “Dallas wisdom” coming my way.

Dallas was definitely a one of a kind and I thoroughly enjoyed sitting there that day listening to his life story.

I also enjoyed his visits and phone calls to the News Tribune office.

The calls always started out in a similar fashion: “Mrs. Beavers, Dallas Adams here. You tell your sports guy ….”

He never shied away from letting me know when he really enjoyed a story one of us had done, but he also never shied away from letting us know when he didn’t particularly like something that had appeared in the paper.

I wouldn’t have had it any other way!

Dallas’ phone calls, and his sense of humor, will definitely be missed. He was definitely one of Keyser’s treasures and I am definitely the richer person for having known him.