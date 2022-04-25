Severe Storms Destroy Headstones at Madison County Cemetery
(Winterset, IA) — Severe weather has again hit Madison County, although this time there were no fatalities. Strong winds uprooted trees and damaged several headstones at Rock City Cemetery, many of the headstones dating back to the 1800’s. Diogenes Ayala, Madison County Director of Emergency Management, told K-C-C-I/T-V they’re doing assessments across the county to respond to other damage as well. Ayala says the repair work at the cemetery will have to be carefully carried out to avoid “pulling up stones or damaging gravesites.”
