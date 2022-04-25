ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Permits Filed for 89-26 162nd Street in Jamaica, Queens

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a nine-story mixed-use building at 89-26 162nd Street in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 89th Avenue and Jamaica Avenue, the lot is near the Parsons Boulevard subway station, serviced...

