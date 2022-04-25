ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

By KCRG Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house...

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Carroll County Crash

(Carroll County) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in northern Carroll County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 11:37 a.m. on Saturday at Velvet Avenue and 130th Street. Authorities identified the victims as 31-year-old Alexander Fister of Lytton, Iowa, and 69-year-old Dennis Hardy of Churdan, Iowa.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

3 juveniles arrested after police pursuit ends in crash into Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police pursuit through Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood ended after three juvenile suspects crashed a vehicle into a home Saturday afternoon. Des Moines Police said officers were investigating reports of gunshots in the area on Saturday. An officer attempted to stop a car near Beaver and Madison Avenues that authorities believe was connected to the gunshots.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is facing dependent adult abuse charges after depriving the person she was in care for of food, as well as frequently using their identification information and physically injuring them. Police say 43-year-old Kimberly Sue Jibbens intentionally committed abuse between January 1st,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Storm Damage from Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Strong thunderstorms with gusts over 60 mph caused widespread damage in central Iowa Saturday night, KCCI reports. A Des Moines building collapsed on 30th Street and a barn in Slater was destroyed. A tornado was reported 2 miles west of Slater. In Winterset, the Fire...
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bales on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
MERRILL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa man charged with murder after Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a deadly shooting at a Des Moines hotel Saturday night. Des Moines Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 54-year-old man was found wounded after the shooting Saturday night, and he died Sunday at a hospital. KCCI reported that the shooting happened in the parking lot of an AmericInn Hotel. Parizek said Eric Lewis Stricklin of West Des Moines was detained at the scene of the shooting and later charged with first-degree murder. The name of the victim was not immediately released Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA

