IMPD: Man shot; Suspects believed to be 3 teens

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that they say may have been the result of cell phone sale involving three teenagers.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheshire Road off of S. High School Road around 4:15 a.m.

A male was found shot, and police learned three possible suspects had already fled the scene. All three are believed to be older teens, according to IMPD.

8 killed in weekend gun violence across Indy: What we know so far

Police say the shooting may have been over a confrontation regarding a cell phone sale. It’s unknown if the victim was the intended seller or buyer.

The man who was shot does not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

Dofficial1
2d ago

any transaction that needs to take place at 4am is probably shady, cmon folks, we can and must do better

The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
