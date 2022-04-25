IMPD: Man shot; Suspects believed to be 3 teens

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that they say may have been the result of cell phone sale involving three teenagers.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Cheshire Road off of S. High School Road around 4:15 a.m.

A male was found shot, and police learned three possible suspects had already fled the scene. All three are believed to be older teens, according to IMPD.

Police say the shooting may have been over a confrontation regarding a cell phone sale. It’s unknown if the victim was the intended seller or buyer.

The man who was shot does not appear to have a life-threatening injury.

