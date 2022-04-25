ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, PA

42-year-old dies after water rescue at Swatara Creek, state police say

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

A 42-year-old male has died after emergency crews responded to a water rescue in Jonestown Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police reported.

State police, along with local fire and EMS agencies, responded at 5:23 p.m. to the Swatara Creek just north of Jonestown Road for a water rescue near the Jonestown Dam. Officials received reports of multiple people struggling in the water, according to a news release.

Troopers helped two people from the water. Fire crews in rescue boats saved two others.

Life-saving measures were performed on a 42-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the release states.

The 42-year-old man was transported by First Aid Safety Patrol to Wellspan Good Samaritan, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

Penn State Life Lion EMS transported the woman to the Hershey Medical Center, where state police Monday morning said she was in critical condition.

"At this time, the identity of all involved individuals is being withheld as this investigation is ongoing," state police officials said in the news release on Sunday.

A 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were also involved in Sunday's incident, according to officials. They were transported to Hershey Medical Center by First Aid and Safety Patrol for treatment of minor injuries.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

