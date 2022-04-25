Corpus Christi police investigating shooting

Corpus Christi police said a shooting on the South Side has left one teen in the hospital.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Airline Road and Williams Drive around 1 a.m. Monday and, when they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy shot in the pelvis.

Police told KRIS 6 News neither the victim or another 16-year-old witness are cooperating with them.

"Unfortunately none of the boys have been forthcoming about who shot at them or why, we believe that our victim and a witness were possibly involved earlier this evening in an aggravated robbery at a Stripes store," said CCPD's Michael Wertanen.

Police said that Stripes is right down the street from where this shooting happened, on SPID and Airline Road.

Police said they have no information on who the shooter is.

The teen is expected to recover.