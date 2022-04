The New Braunfels City Council on April 25 approved the second reading of an ordinance that will raise rates for seasonal passes for the Landa Park Aquatics Complex. Season pass rates were last increased by $5 in 2014, according to Stacey Dicke, director of the New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department. Since then, operating expenses for the facility have increased by approximately 35%.

