ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

11 items we love from the Anthony Thomas Melillo summer collection

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8vGz_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

We are suckers for stellar women’s and men’s fashion.

A pair of comfortable heels? Sign us up. Must-have men’s shorts? Yes, please! The perfect summer dress? You don’t have to tell us twice.

Needless to say, we love it all. But one brand stands out from the pack: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo began with one designer’s passionate endeavor and a perfect T-shirt. Since then, the brand has made waves with its purest Peruvian cotton, the softest cashmere and the most luxurious silk. Now, ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo offers something for everyone, spanning the men’s and women’s spaces.

Most recently, the brand launched their summer 2022 collection, and we are obsessed with the fun and vibrant color offerings and styles.

Below, we share the 11 ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo summer collection items we are adding to our virtual carts ASAP.

Women’s Summer Collection Must-haves

1. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Classic V-Neck Tee, $85

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfIvU_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Add some joy to your fashion with fun and bright colors. We are obsessed with this iris colored v-neck, but you can also score the style in orchid and lemonade. If the V-neck style isn’t for you, opt for a classic crew neck.

2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Long Sleeve Destroyed Wash Tee, $115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqEK0_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Whether you’re at a late-night beach bonfire or out at night, this long sleeve will provide the perfect amount of coverage for those chilly summer nights. Need some style inspo? Tuck it into a pair of jeans, pair it with some sandals and call it a day!

3. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Linen Tie-Front Shirt, $350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOmRc_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

A palm tree printed tie-front top? Yes, please!

Ideal for vacation or for wishing you were on one, this top is effortless, trend-forward and fashionable. You’re bound to get compliments.

4. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Schoolboy Crew Neck Tee White Combo, $145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdNAy_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Maybe the above tie-front style isn’t for you. If that’s the case, you’ll love this crew neck tee. Its versatility is unmatched, as you can wear it around the house or dress it up to go out. The choice is up to you.

5. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Schoolboy Crew Neck Tee Orchid Combo, $145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Us6vQ_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Let’s go back in time to those camp days and welcome summer with a classic tie dye shirt. Wear it under a pair of overalls or pair it with some cute shorts. You’ll love it either way.

6. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Women’s Essentials, $75-$225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4PyD_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

While not a part of the new summer offerings, you need at least one piece from the women’s essential line up. Choose from tanks, short sleeves, long sleeves, V-necks and more.

Men’s Summer Collection Must-haves

1. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee, $80

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOtLB_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

The sun is out and shining, and that means it’s time for some bright and vibrant colors. We are obsessed with this colorful, sun-soaked short sleeve shirt made from unique Peruvian Cotton. You can look forward to a crew neck silhouette, short sleeves, some slight sheer and a gorgeous plum color.

2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee White Combo, $115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5ieU_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Transport yourself to the beach with this palm print style. Available in slub jersey, this tropical print adds contemporary edge to an iconic symbol.

3. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Pique Pull-On Shorts Mango Combo, $185

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFAnu_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Add some color to your wardrobe with these hand-made tie dye shorts. This unique design goes through two dying processes and are overlaid with a contrasting black stripe.

4. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee Mango Combo, $145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pxce_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Why not match your top to your shorts and opt for this tie dye tee? The shirt goes through the same dying process as the above shorts while featuring a dynamic, dimensional effect. You’ll be turning heads left and right — trust us.

5. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Mens Essentials, $65-$225

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWDWy_0fJH3bPN00
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

While the essentials lineup isn’t a part of the exclusive summer offerings, this roundup just wouldn’t be complete without it.

Choose from short sleeves, long sleeves, staple colors and more. No matter what you go with, you’ll gain access to unmatched quality and versatility.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This $33 Wrap Dress From Amazon Has 5,000+ Perfect Reviews & 'Fits Like A Dream'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Every Wardrobe Should Have a Slip Dress—Shop the Best Styles Here

When hunting for the best slip dresses, there is a handful of details to factor in. Not every slip dress is made equal, after all. In addition to the basic silhouette—a lustrous midi length, V-necked, thin-strapped dress—the staple can also feature cowl necks and bias cuts, mini to maxi lengths, and lace trim. Color-wise, the offerings run the gamut from traditional neutral silk satins to more vibrant hues.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Jeans#Peruvian
architecturaldigest.com

9 Design Collabs We’re Loving Right Now—From Bunny Williams, Brigette Romanek, and More

With another successful installment of High Point Market behind us and Salone del Mobile just around the bend, it finally feels like design events are back to their pre-COVID levels of exuberance. One common thread we continue to see amid all these new collections is collaboration, with designers and like-minded brands teaming up to create compelling product drops. From Cortney Bishop’s mythology-inspired fabrics for Holland & Sherry to Studio Anansi’s ode to African history with Trnk, here are nine recently debuted design partnerships that have caught our eye.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

New Balance Shares Updated Colorways for Its "327" Sneaker

New Balance and its classic “327” sneaker line has dropped several new colorways for Spring/Summer 2022. To ‘reshape classic design elements,’ the brand has updated its ‘70s style shoe with soft shades of pink, olive and mustard. Highlights of the new drop include white leather and olive green suede, white leather and burnt orange, and white leather and navy blue. On each shoe, the white leather is perforated with pin-size holes and incorporates a distinct color contrast for the enlarged “N” logo.
APPAREL
WWD

First Look at Teddy Santis’ New Balance Collection

Click here to read the full article. New Balance is offering the first glimpse of the new Teddy Santis-designed collection that will drop on Friday. Last April, Santis, founder and creative director of New York-based Aimé Leon Dore, was named by the Boston-based sports brand as the creative director of its Made in USA brand, New Balance’s designation for product that has a domestic value of 70 percent or more.More from WWDA First Look at Teddy Santis' New Balance CollectionFall 2022 Trends: Head to Toe LeatherA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS This year also marks the 40th anniversary of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Emi Jay Expands Hair Accessories Offerings With New Collection

Click here to read the full article. Emi Jay isn’t slowing down its dominance in the hair accessories category. The accessories brand best known for its claw clips is expanding its hair accessories offerings with a new collection called “Be Ready in 5,” releasing Wednesday. The collection offers four new hair accessories — paddle hairbrushes, makeup clips, headbands and scrunchies — that come in an array of new and best-selling textures and colors. Prices range from $16 to $48.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' “This...
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Victoria Beckham launches a collection of affordable basics

Victoria Beckham is moving in a new direction with her fashion label as she today launches VB Body, a permanent capsule collection of form-fitting basics, which are designed to celebrate the wearer's shape. More affordable than what usually sits in her collections, the capsule – which includes a crop top, skintight dresses, pencil skirts and leggings – sits somewhere between shapewear and ready-to-wear, and suggests a new direction for the luxury label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dornob.com

Surreal Home Shows Off Arjé x Nordic Knots’ Luxe Rug Collection

This stunning home by French architect Nicholas Préaud might be one of the most incredible examples of Scandinavian minimalism you’ll ever see. A marriage of soft neutral tones and warm wood, the Mediterranean-flecked space is filled with beautiful high-end furniture, expertly curated details, and stunning architectural quirks. Most impressive of all might be the sculptural walls that bend, curve, and billow, dividing the space like massive works of art. But alas, it isn’t real. The 3D interiors were created as a perfect setting to show off the new Arjé x Nordic Knots collection of finely crafted rugs, allowing each piece to shine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Rolling Stone

Dr. Martens Unveil Grunge-Inspired Mules With Streetwear Brand PLEASURES

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Martens may be best-known for their boots, but the footwear brand is slipping into something more comfortable this month with the launch of a music-inspired mule with the streetwear brand PLEASURES. Available to shop beginning April 30 on sites like FWRD and The Webster (with availability later on DrMartens.com), the Dr. Martens x PLEASURES SS22 Jorge Mule combines the footwear brand’s London roots with PLEASURES’ LA-inspired attitude and laidback vibes. The leather slip-ons...
NFL
WWD

LBV. Expands, Creating an Affordable ‘Fast Luxury’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection. Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nordstrom’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Hundreds of Ideas—But These Are The 10 Best

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more stressful than getting halfway through April and realizing you only have a few more weeks to get your mom the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. It’s not like she’s the one putting pressure on you, but when you’ve got somebody in your life who’s given you so much, finding something worthy for them is never not a task and a half. Luckily, stores have started crafting their own Mother’s Day...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy