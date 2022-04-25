11 items we love from the Anthony Thomas Melillo summer collection

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

We are suckers for stellar women’s and men’s fashion.

A pair of comfortable heels? Sign us up. Must-have men’s shorts? Yes, please! The perfect summer dress? You don’t have to tell us twice.

Needless to say, we love it all. But one brand stands out from the pack: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo began with one designer’s passionate endeavor and a perfect T-shirt. Since then, the brand has made waves with its purest Peruvian cotton, the softest cashmere and the most luxurious silk. Now, ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo offers something for everyone, spanning the men’s and women’s spaces.

Most recently, the brand launched their summer 2022 collection, and we are obsessed with the fun and vibrant color offerings and styles.

Below, we share the 11 ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo summer collection items we are adding to our virtual carts ASAP.

Women’s Summer Collection Must-haves

1. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Classic V-Neck Tee, $85

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Add some joy to your fashion with fun and bright colors. We are obsessed with this iris colored v-neck, but you can also score the style in orchid and lemonade. If the V-neck style isn’t for you, opt for a classic crew neck.

2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Long Sleeve Destroyed Wash Tee, $115

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Whether you’re at a late-night beach bonfire or out at night, this long sleeve will provide the perfect amount of coverage for those chilly summer nights. Need some style inspo? Tuck it into a pair of jeans, pair it with some sandals and call it a day!

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

A palm tree printed tie-front top? Yes, please!

Ideal for vacation or for wishing you were on one, this top is effortless, trend-forward and fashionable. You’re bound to get compliments.

4. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Schoolboy Crew Neck Tee White Combo, $145

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Maybe the above tie-front style isn’t for you. If that’s the case, you’ll love this crew neck tee. Its versatility is unmatched, as you can wear it around the house or dress it up to go out. The choice is up to you.

5. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Schoolboy Crew Neck Tee Orchid Combo, $145

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Let’s go back in time to those camp days and welcome summer with a classic tie dye shirt. Wear it under a pair of overalls or pair it with some cute shorts. You’ll love it either way.

6. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Women’s Essentials, $75-$225

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

While not a part of the new summer offerings, you need at least one piece from the women’s essential line up. Choose from tanks, short sleeves, long sleeves, V-necks and more.

Men’s Summer Collection Must-haves

1. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee, $80

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

The sun is out and shining, and that means it’s time for some bright and vibrant colors. We are obsessed with this colorful, sun-soaked short sleeve shirt made from unique Peruvian Cotton. You can look forward to a crew neck silhouette, short sleeves, some slight sheer and a gorgeous plum color.

2. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Slub Jersey Crew Neck Tee White Combo, $115

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Transport yourself to the beach with this palm print style. Available in slub jersey, this tropical print adds contemporary edge to an iconic symbol.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Add some color to your wardrobe with these hand-made tie dye shorts. This unique design goes through two dying processes and are overlaid with a contrasting black stripe.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

Why not match your top to your shorts and opt for this tie dye tee? The shirt goes through the same dying process as the above shorts while featuring a dynamic, dimensional effect. You’ll be turning heads left and right — trust us.

5. ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Mens Essentials, $65-$225

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo

While the essentials lineup isn’t a part of the exclusive summer offerings, this roundup just wouldn’t be complete without it.

Choose from short sleeves, long sleeves, staple colors and more. No matter what you go with, you’ll gain access to unmatched quality and versatility.