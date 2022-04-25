A Henderson school is celebrating its 150th birthday, and you're invited to celebrate

HENDERSON, Ky. — Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School will celebrate its 150th anniversary this week and the public is invited.

“You don’t have to be a parishioner,” said the school's president, Julie Eadens. “Anyone who wants to come and have a good time is welcome to come.”

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the doors will open on a “tailgate-style event” where people can sample the wares of food trucks and play games they bring, such as cornhole, in the parking lot.

“There’ll be Fall Festival-style games in the gym,” she said, and a dance for high school and middle school students in the cafeteria.

On April 30 “some of our alumni talent who have gone on to be successful” in the visual and performing arts will be featured at the Preston Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Rev. Ryan Harpole, a Holy Name alumnus, will celebrate mass at 7:30 a.m. May 1 at Holy Name church, followed by a pancake breakfast at the school.

The school at 628 Second St. currently has 395 students from preschoolers through eighth grade, but there is a “desperate need” in the community for more preschool slots, Eadens said. “To more fully meet that need in the community is a dream that we have.

“Part of our push in this 150th celebration is to raise money for scholarships. We know there are a lot of people in the community who would love to come here and would be valuable members of the school family.”

According to “In Celebration of Holy Name’s Centennial 1886-1986,” a 1986 book written by Charlie Davis and Judy Hayden to commemorate the church’s first 100 years, the original Catholic school was next door to St. Louis Catholic Church at Third and Ingram streets, which preceded Holy Name church.

(Most of the following information comes from that book.)

The Rev. Thomas J. Jenkins is largely responsible for the institution that is now Holy Name School. At his request the Nazareth Community sent four nuns who arrived in Henderson Sept. 7, 1872. They moved into a cottage next door to the school building Jenkins had acquired on Ingram Street between Third and Fourth.

“There were no caretakers or janitors in that early school. The boys fired the boiler, which kept the school warm in winter, and the girls kept the school cleaned.”

The Rev. Edward J. Lynch, who came here in 1901, was responsible for acquiring the old German-language school catercorner to St. Louis Church. Up to that point Holy Name School had been accredited only through the 10th grade.

Lynch also prompted the next step the school took. A new Holy Name School with seven classrooms on the ground floor and an auditorium above rose at the corner of Second and Adams streets and was dedicated Dec. 6, 1905. That allowed accreditation for juniors and seniors.

That building continued to house the high school grades through 1950, when the first section of the current building – and its gymnasium -- was erected to house Holy Name High School.

By early 1966, however, there was talk of closing the high school, although that spring the decision was reversed and the school instead transferred 250 students from the first four grades into the public school systems. Holy Name High School received a reprieve – but only through the 1969-70 school year. That was the last year for the high school, but the school continues through the eighth grade.

The 1905 building was quickly razed and in 1971 four new classrooms and a parish hall were built along Second Street all the way to Alves. That provided plenty of room for the first four grades.

Further major additions followed: A four-room expansion to the rear that was dedicated Sept. 1, 1985; the section that includes the front door and stretches all the way to Adams Street was added in 1999; and an early childhood education center was built along Adams Street in 2008.