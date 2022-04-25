ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Local organization hosts benefit concert for Ukrainian refugees

By Zach Fisher
 2 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been a little over two months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and local musicians are doing what they can to help those fleeing from the war-torn state.

On Sunday From Iowa With Love hosted a benefit jam for the people of Ukraine from noon to 9:30 p.m. Organizers had to move the location to Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines due to the ground still being wet at Water Works Park.

The music festival required a minimum $10 donation for nine musical acts, food trucks and beer and wine. All the proceeds from the event will go to humanitarian aid through the UN Refugee Agency.

“We just want to do everything in our power to lift people up and let them know they can do something,” said Lee Rood, the festival organizer with From Iowa With Love.

Drake University students repaint its famed ‘Painted Street’

Rood said that the event was planned over the last month after watching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give his address to the U.S. Congress. She said she felt that she would be able to group together enough musicians to put together a benefit concert.

A local that attended the benefit concert said that he had been following the war in Ukraine, and he has gone to several Ukrainian refugee fundraisers in the state. He wants Iowa to do more for those fleeing the country.

“You know I am an Iowan I have been here all my life. Iowa is the breadbasket of the Midwest, we feed the whole nation, we feed the world,” Said Sean Fitzsimmons, a resident of Windsor Heights. “In Ukraine, they have got a similar role. I think we could help them out, so Kim Reynolds, why not bring them to Iowa?”

Fitzsimmons added that events like these show the goodwill of the people who live in the state. Rood hoped that the concert would highlight an issue she says needs attention now.

“It has also been an opportunity for us to try to raise awareness about local refugees and people displaced by war who are right here in Des Moines, hundreds of them, who really need our help,” said Rood.

From Iowa With Love hoped that they would get over one thousand in attendance over the course of the day.

DES MOINES, IA
