Environment

5 On Your Side weather forecast

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs in low 60s Monday, with rain expected...

www.ksdk.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The nice weather is here for a few days

Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday. “Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Sun and warm temps into the weekend

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
ENVIRONMENT

