5 On Your Side weather forecast

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
A rare Nor'easter is expected to bring heavy snow to a large area of New York and portions of Pennsylvania on Monday night, making for potentially messy travel conditions, but offering the possibility of late spring skiing. The spring Nor'easter is forecast to drop 6 to 8 inches of snow...
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday.
“Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
WEDNESDAY: High pressure settles over central and southwest Mississippi through mid-week. After a cool start in the 40s to near 50, we’ll rebound, amid sunshine, back into the 70s – seasonably mild for late April. Skies remain clear overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says sun and warmer temps are on the way for the weekend. A chance of for showers is expected next week. TONIGHT: A few clouds, a bit breezy, and cold! Lows down to 38. NW wind gusts 15-25 mph. TOMORROW: Sun and clouds, breezy...
Today will be cooler feeling and sunny. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jon Cubit says today will be sunny but cool and windy, with highs in the 50s. The end of the week will remain blustery and cool, but it will be dry with sunshine. It will begin to turn milder...
Comments / 0