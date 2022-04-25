ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Individual posing as a deputy in the area

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Alexandria Police Department have received multiple reports of an individual...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson’s Peace Officer License To Go Before Judge In September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The future of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s peace officer license will go before a judge in September. In December, the embattled sheriff pleaded guilty to DWI following a high-speed rollover crash near Alexandria. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay a $610 fine. He also agreed to pay the county $47,711.69 for the squad vehicle wrecked in the crash. Facing mounting calls to resign, Hutchinson said he will not seek reelection in November, but will serve out the rest of his term. Meanwhile, state regulators are still weighing whether or not to suspend his peace officer...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Fatally Shoot Felony Suspect In Chisholm; BCA Investigating

CHISHOLM, MINN. (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a felony suspect Wednesday morning in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. after deputies, state troopers and officers from Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were searching for a suspect wanted for a recent felony in Morrison County. (credit: CBS) After a sheriff’s deputy located the suspect’s vehicle in Chisholm, officers descended on the 200 block of Central Avenue. The sheriff’s office says that contact was made with the suspect and police shot the individual, whose name has yet to be released. There was no indication from the sheriff’s office that the suspect had a weapon or threatened officers. The suspect died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from medics and officers. No officers were hurt in the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating. So far, it’s unclear whether police body or squad cameras captured the shooting. Chisholm is located roughly 6 miles northeast of Hibbing in northern Minnesota’s Iron Range.
CHISHOLM, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Minnesota

Man, 19, Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Assaulted, Robbed In Downtown Minneapolis

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man succumbed to his injuries last week after being assaulted and robbed early last month in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Jaegger David, of Maplewood, died on March 29 at Hennepin Healthcare. The exact manner of David’s death remains under investigation. According to Minneapolis police, David was assaulted and robbed on March 6. Officers found him lying unconscious in an apartment hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. Another 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the robbery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

UPDATE: Minnesota Woman Charged For Violent Rampage In Target

The woman identified as 23 year old Gaylynn Atlene Bailey of West St. Paul was charged in Dakota County with felony first degree criminal damage to property which came out to around $7,000. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. West St. Paul Police Chief Brian Sturgeon told the Pioneer Press "they believe an issue with previous purchase a few days before set Bailey off. "
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

Originally published April 17. Updated with victim’s identify. MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The victim — later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo — eventually died at an area hospital of complications from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Found Pinned Under Vehicle At St. Cloud Taxi Business

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected catalytic converter thief is in custody after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle in St. Cloud over the weekend. According to St. Cloud police, officers responded at 4:51 a.m. Saturday to Yellow Cab on the 2600 block of Seventh St. N. on the report of a person pinned under a vehicle. Assisted by the fire department, police were able to get the man out from under the vehicle. He was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Police said they located tools “consistent with the illegal removal of catalytic converters” as well as a baggie of suspected methamphetamine near the man. Employees at the business said the man did not work there and was not a mechanic doing any legitimate vehicle repair. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, needed to go to the ER for his injuries. The case is being sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for review of possible narcotics and theft charges. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call police at 320-25101200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TODAY.com

Arby’s manager facing charges after allegedly throwing hot grease on customer

An Alabama Arby's manager is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit after she allegedly dumped hot grease on a drive-thru customer, leaving the victim with severe burns. On Saturday, the Hueytown Police department posted a press release on its Facebook page that said officers had responded to a report of an altercation between an employee and a customer at a local Arby’s.
HUEYTOWN, AL
CBS Minnesota

Police: Suspect Turns Self In Following Fatal Maple Grove Road Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting on a county road in Maple Grove over the weekend. According to Maple Grove police, officers responded at around 3 p.m. Sunday to the area of Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. The report was that a driver was shot following a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Avenue. RELATED: 1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver The victim, later identified as 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say they...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reckless Driver Pulled Over In St. Paul Traffic Stop Was Gunshot Victim, Police Say

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers pulled over a man “driving recklessly” Sunday night, only to find that he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The traffic stop happened at about 8:10 p.m. after officers saw the driver exit Interstate 94 onto Lexington Avenue. (credit: CBS) The injured driver was taken to Regions Hospital, were he’s being treated for a non-life threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy