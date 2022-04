If we know anything about Generation Z – the age group born post-1996 – it’s that they’re environmentally woke. While millennials’ memories of adolescence might consist of MySpace and MSN, for today’s teens and early twentysomethings, school strikes and climate marches to protest the state of the Earth are just another Friday. Then there’s 19-year-old Greta Thunberg, an emblem of Gen Z climate-consciousness, who consistently dominates headlines for her advocacy. Millennials may have been the first group to grow up with an awareness of the climate crisis, but it’s their successors who are collectively taking action.

