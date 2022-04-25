Greenbrier County Courthouse News April 22, 2022

Marriages

– Taylor Kenneth Hansen and Mikayla Camille Morgan.

– Michael Mathew Dunn and Tiffany Grace Hulbert.

– Charles Wm Covert and Nancy Norcross Braley.

Fiduciaries

– Hefner Tania, for the Charles Hefner estate.

– Goldie A. Lambert, administratrix of the Danny Earl Lambert estate.

– Ratliff Brandy, administratrix of the Billy Joe Ratliff estate.

– Maria Mccoy-Hanna, of the Justin Dale Hanna estate.

– Jaime Burns, administratrix of the Dennis Ray Burns II estate.

– Deborah A. Basham, administratrix of the Ray E. Basham estate.

– Freda Gale Greenway, executrix of the Velma Carter estate.

– Sharon L. Byers, administratrix of the Oliver Byers Curtis Jr., estate.

Land Transfers

– Bruner Land Company Inc. to William N. Batts and Jamie Lynn Batts, 106.128 acres excepted and reserved, Meadow Bluff District, Map 54 Parcel 30.

– Morgan Paige Sams to Kassidy O. Renick, Lot 36 White Gate, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 6 Parcel 35 Parcel 36.

– Melanie A. Arnold and Michael G. Geisler to Michael G. Geisler, 1.27 acres, Lewisburg District, Map 27 Parcel 26.

– Ezra H. Lilly and Karen Lilly to Terri Hall, Anthony Lilly, and Esther Curfman, Two Tracts, Fort Spring District, Map 19 Parcel 21, 22.

– Ezra H. Lilly and Karen Lilly to Terri Hall, Lot 5- Rosser Sbdv, Fort Spring District, Map 19 Parcel 20.

– Alfred Ray Price and Willa O. Price to Erica Banks, Michael Adam Banks, et al, 3 Tracts, 2.60 acre, 0.26 acre & 0.002 acre, Anthony Creek District, Map 55f Parcel 11 Parcel 5 Parcel 10.

– Michael W. Dixon and Susan M. Dixon to Mountaineer Gas Company, Deed Bk 402 Pg 532/ Lewisburg.

– Joseph A. Brinley and Sandra E. Brinley to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.04 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 13 Parcel 33.

– Faraday Corporation, oration Inc. to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.05 acre And .06 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 3.1.

– Faraday Corporation, oration Inc. to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.048 And 0.0138 acres more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 3.1.

– Cman Property Ltd to City of Ronceverte, 1.646 acres, 0.222 acre, 0.107 acre, 0.018 acre, Ronceverte Corporation, Map 15 Parcel 101.

– Mark L. Hollingsworth, Reservoir Hill LLC, et al, to Allen D. Berry III, Dianna Berry, et al, Lot 2-A- Reservoir Hill Nbhd, White Sulphur District, Map 27b Parcel 4.

– Ret Holdings LLC to Seth C. McQuain, Lot 59, Ronceverte Corporation, Map 15 Parcel 15.

– Robert B. Holstein and Jean A. Holstein to Jean A. Holstein and Robert B. Holstein, Lots 2 & 3, Irish Corner District, Map 6 Parcel 69.

– Bonnie F. Brown to Christine I. Barth, Lots 25 & 26, Falling Springs Corporation, . Map 6 Parcel 34.

– Rosewood Cemetery Association and West Virginia Deppartment Of Transportation Division Of High Ways [sic] to West Virgina Department Of Transportation Division Of Highways [sic] and Rosewood Cemetery Association, 23034 squarefeet more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 16 Parcel 108

– Inchanga LLC to Catherine Kuliesh, 30×127.5, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 20 Parcel 0034.

– Axa Properties LLC to Melissa Reiman, Lot 1 & 2 Big Draft, White Sulphur District, Map 4 Parcel 93.

– Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust to Wal-Bucks LLC, 0.65 acres, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 12 Parcel 104

– Dana Scott Cooper to Kari McCormick and John McCormick, 0.918 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District, Map 28p Parcel 14.1.

– Dana Scott Cooper to Mary Slate, Jonathan Slate, Alex Slate, 1.836 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District, Map 28p Parcel 14.

– Malcolm Tyrone Beverly to Gregory L. Richmond, Lot 7, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 13 Parcel 98.

– Charles E. Morgan to Melvin E. Dolan to Margaret C. Hypes-Dolan, 1.4 acres more or less, Irish Corner District, Map 5 Parcel 21.2.

– Marie M. Roberts, by heirs, to Cecil Duane Reynolds to Helen Morgan Roberts, 0.684 acre more or less, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– Marie M. Roberts and Helen Morgan Roberts to Dickie Allen Reynolds, 0.52 acre more or less, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– Marie M. Roberts and Helen Morgan Roberts to Glenn Edward Morgan, 2 acres more or less- excepted and reserved, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– T. Arthur Mashburn Jr., by executor, to Emily Boothe and Joseph Cooper, Lots 7 & 8 & 1/2 Lot 6- Buckingham acres, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 21 Parcel 125.

– Carrington Mortgage Services, as trustee, to Property Brothers LLC, Lot. 34 Murphy Addition, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 489.

– Blackbird Village LLC to Blackbird Village Homeowners Association Inc., 2.76 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 21a Parcel 59.

– Lynnetta F. Payne and Brandy L. Adkins to Thomas Hill, 41,465 square feet more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 25 Map 25 Parcel 115 Parcel Suffix 116.

– Dunwood LLC to David J. Hunter and Kathy L. Hunter, 0.110 acres, Rupert Corporation, Map 3 Parcel 21.2.

– WV Hunter LLC to Charles C. Morton and Theresa Lipscomb, Lot 38- Overlook At Greenbrier, White Sulphur District, Map 34 Parcel 6.

