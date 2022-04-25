ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County Courthouse News April 22, 2022

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWYLt_0fJH1ENC00

Marriages

– Taylor Kenneth Hansen and Mikayla Camille Morgan.

– Michael Mathew Dunn and Tiffany Grace Hulbert.

– Charles Wm Covert and Nancy Norcross Braley.

Fiduciaries

– Hefner Tania, for the Charles Hefner estate.

– Goldie A. Lambert, administratrix of the Danny Earl Lambert estate.

– Ratliff Brandy, administratrix of the Billy Joe Ratliff estate.

– Maria Mccoy-Hanna, of the Justin Dale Hanna estate.

– Jaime Burns, administratrix of the Dennis Ray Burns II estate.

– Deborah A. Basham, administratrix of the Ray E. Basham estate.

– Freda Gale Greenway, executrix of the Velma Carter estate.

– Sharon L. Byers, administratrix of the Oliver Byers Curtis Jr., estate.

Land Transfers

– Bruner Land Company Inc. to William N. Batts and Jamie Lynn Batts, 106.128 acres excepted and reserved, Meadow Bluff District, Map 54 Parcel 30.

– Morgan Paige Sams to Kassidy O. Renick, Lot 36 White Gate, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 6 Parcel 35 Parcel 36.

– Melanie A. Arnold and Michael G. Geisler to Michael G. Geisler, 1.27 acres, Lewisburg District, Map 27 Parcel 26.

– Ezra H. Lilly and Karen Lilly to Terri Hall, Anthony Lilly, and Esther Curfman, Two Tracts, Fort Spring District, Map 19 Parcel 21, 22.

– Ezra H. Lilly and Karen Lilly to Terri Hall, Lot 5- Rosser Sbdv, Fort Spring District, Map 19 Parcel 20.

– Alfred Ray Price and Willa O. Price to Erica Banks, Michael Adam Banks, et al, 3 Tracts, 2.60 acre, 0.26 acre & 0.002 acre, Anthony Creek District, Map 55f Parcel 11 Parcel 5 Parcel 10.

– Michael W. Dixon and Susan M. Dixon to Mountaineer Gas Company, Deed Bk 402 Pg 532/ Lewisburg.

– Joseph A. Brinley and Sandra E. Brinley to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.04 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 13 Parcel 33.

– Faraday Corporation, oration Inc. to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.05 acre And .06 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 3.1.

– Faraday Corporation, oration Inc. to Greenbrier Public Service No. 1, 0.048 And 0.0138 acres more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 3.1.

– Cman Property Ltd to City of Ronceverte, 1.646 acres, 0.222 acre, 0.107 acre, 0.018 acre, Ronceverte Corporation, Map 15 Parcel 101.

– Mark L. Hollingsworth, Reservoir Hill LLC, et al, to Allen D. Berry III, Dianna Berry, et al, Lot 2-A- Reservoir Hill Nbhd, White Sulphur District, Map 27b Parcel 4.

– Ret Holdings LLC to Seth C. McQuain, Lot 59, Ronceverte Corporation, Map 15 Parcel 15.

– Robert B. Holstein and Jean A. Holstein to Jean A. Holstein and Robert B. Holstein, Lots 2 & 3, Irish Corner District, Map 6 Parcel 69.

– Bonnie F. Brown to Christine I. Barth, Lots 25 & 26, Falling Springs Corporation, . Map 6 Parcel 34.

– Rosewood Cemetery Association and West Virginia Deppartment Of Transportation Division Of High Ways [sic] to West Virgina Department Of Transportation Division Of Highways [sic] and Rosewood Cemetery Association, 23034 squarefeet more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 16 Parcel 108

– Inchanga LLC to Catherine Kuliesh, 30×127.5, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 20 Parcel 0034.

– Axa Properties LLC to Melissa Reiman, Lot 1 & 2 Big Draft, White Sulphur District, Map 4 Parcel 93.

– Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust to Wal-Bucks LLC, 0.65 acres, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 12 Parcel 104

– Dana Scott Cooper to Kari McCormick and John McCormick, 0.918 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District, Map 28p Parcel 14.1.

– Dana Scott Cooper to Mary Slate, Jonathan Slate, Alex Slate, 1.836 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District, Map 28p Parcel 14.

– Malcolm Tyrone Beverly to Gregory L. Richmond, Lot 7, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 13 Parcel 98.

– Charles E. Morgan to Melvin E. Dolan to Margaret C. Hypes-Dolan, 1.4 acres more or less, Irish Corner District, Map 5 Parcel 21.2.

– Marie M. Roberts, by heirs, to Cecil Duane Reynolds to Helen Morgan Roberts, 0.684 acre more or less, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– Marie M. Roberts and Helen Morgan Roberts to Dickie Allen Reynolds, 0.52 acre more or less, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– Marie M. Roberts and Helen Morgan Roberts to Glenn Edward Morgan, 2 acres more or less- excepted and reserved, Fort Spring District, Map 10 Parcel 9.

– T. Arthur Mashburn Jr., by executor, to Emily Boothe and Joseph Cooper, Lots 7 & 8 & 1/2 Lot 6- Buckingham acres, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 21 Parcel 125.

– Carrington Mortgage Services, as trustee, to Property Brothers LLC, Lot. 34 Murphy Addition, White Sulphur Corporation, Map 9 Parcel 489.

– Blackbird Village LLC to Blackbird Village Homeowners Association Inc., 2.76 acre, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 21a Parcel 59.

– Lynnetta F. Payne and Brandy L. Adkins to Thomas Hill, 41,465 square feet more or less, Lewisburg Corporation, Map 25 Map 25 Parcel 115 Parcel Suffix 116.

– Dunwood LLC to David J. Hunter and Kathy L. Hunter, 0.110 acres, Rupert Corporation, Map 3 Parcel 21.2.

– WV Hunter LLC to Charles C. Morton and Theresa Lipscomb, Lot 38- Overlook At Greenbrier, White Sulphur District, Map 34 Parcel 6.

The post Greenbrier County Courthouse News April 22, 2022 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Special Report: Homelessness in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says as of January 2020, more than thirteen hundred people experienced homelessness on any given day here in the mountain state.  West Virginia has the eighth-lowest homeless population in the country.  According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, about .23% of people […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia provides update on Wellsburg Bridge

It’s been a year since the largest bridge ever floated into place in Noth America was hoisted onto its piers above the Ohio River in Wellsburg. The 830-foot main span of the Wellsburg Bridge was floated down the river on barges and lifted into place by massive jacks on Monday, April 26, 2021. “The bridge […]
WELLSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Government
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Loaded with Top End Restaurants, but Web Site Calls its Neighbor a "Foodie Paradise"

Editor's Note: Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have provided a story on our friends to the north in Marion County. While we're partial to calling Harrison County a "Foodie Paradise" as well, it singles out Marion and its many dining options - many of which have similar sites right here at home. Take a look at the story and, remember, please check the status of each restaurant mentioned.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

The Bridge will not be raising membership prices

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted on budgets at their meeting, including the one for The Bridge Sports Complex. Council voted to approve the budget for The Bridge that was proposed. Mayor Andy Lang said this was a new task as The Bridge had not been open...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Scott
Person
David J
Person
Billy West
WVNS

West Virginia Primary: County Clerk pushes for higher turnout

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia saw record high voter turnout in the 2020 general election. As primary season ramps up ahead of the midterm elections, will those numbers stay the same? “Who sits in our local offices, local government, who serves in those positions is really important and it is our rights as a […]
US News and World Report

West Virginia Communities Celebrate Return of Clean Water

NORTHFORK, W.Va. (AP) — Several communities in West Virginia's southern coalfields celebrated the completion of a long awaited project to bring clean water to local communities last week. The Elkhorn Water Project began in 2015 and included a new 400,000 gallon water storage tank on Elkhorn Mountain. The recently...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Men indicted for removal of walnut trees from federal land

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A federal grand jury in Roanoke has indicted three men on conspiracy charges, Lacey Act violations and other charges related to the alleged illegal removal of walnut trees from federally protected land. The indictment was unsealed following the arrest of two of...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ray Price#Axa#The Billy Joe Ratliff#Justin#The Ray E Basham#Bruner Land Company Inc#White Sulphur Corporation
WVNS

Princeton City officials seek bids for Rogers Street construction

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A busy street in Princeton receives a much-needed upgrade. City hall seeks sealed bids for the furnishing of all materials and labor for the drainage improvement project on Rogers Street. The money to pay for the project came from the American Rescue Plan. Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said the works to fix […]
PRINCETON, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy