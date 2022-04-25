Hear music and stories of the mountains with John Wyatt
White Sulphur Springs Public Library invites the public to enjoy live music and great local stories. The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, and will be followed by light refreshments.
John Wyatt’s songs and stories are inspired from his memories of growing up on Sowell Mountain in the 1950s and 60s. They are rich with the history that his own father shared with him.
Call 304-536-1171 for more information. The library is located at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs.
