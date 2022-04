Wicked fans have been waiting for a feature film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical for a while now. The project has seen its fair share of starts and stops since the movie discussions began in 2003. Thankfully, there seems to be hope at the end of the yellow brick road, as production is finally ramping up under the direction of John M. Chu. Since the Crazy Rich Asians alum took the gig, he’s shared occasional updates about the progress that’s being made. Now, Chu has revealed a huge detail about how the play is being adapted, and wow.

