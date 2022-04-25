98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Is It Strange To Have Unusable Soap & Towels In Your Bathroom?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joey. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question and I can’t wait to find out if other people do this because I don’t get it. I’m a 52 year old widower who has recently started dating again. For the past few months I’ve been seeing a very lovely woman who we’ll call Patricia. Anyway, we’ve been going out most of the time, and sometimes she comes over to my place, but for the first time last week, we went to her place. At one point in the evening, I had to use the bathroom but before I went in, Patricia gave me a bunch of instructions about what could be used and what couldn’t be used. I thought she was kidding at first, but she meant every word. There was a display of what she called decorative soaps, and then a display of decorative towels. None could be touched or used. She showed me the soap and the towel that were appropriate. I like this woman but this seems really strange to me. Do you think this is a dealbreaker? Is this a thing that I’ve never heard of, or is it as strange as I think. Help me out. Thanks ~ Joey

Well, I’m not a fan of decorative soaps but I do know some people that have them. I don’t get it either but I figure whatever makes you happy. I’ve never heard of the towels you can’t touch but again, everyone has their own quirks. I don’t think it’s a dealbreaker.

What do you think? Have you heard of this before? Let’s help Joey out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

