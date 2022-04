ConceptPix is a new ergonomic wireless mouse designed to offer a small input device with sensitive operation allowing you to prevent aches and injuries to your wrists as you work at your computer. The ConceptPix “horizontal mouse” mechanically rotates in the direction of the lever and an additional joystick makes the most controllable by individual fingers. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the small sensitive ergonomic wireless mouse design, which measures just 8 cm x 4 cm x 3 cm and weighs only 38.5 g. Equipped with a USB C charging port the mouse provides DPI settings from 800 to 2000.

