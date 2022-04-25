A few storms return Monday afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is another dry day and a hot day! Fire danger stays Very High along the Suncoast Sunday and likely the end of April. We are tracking a couple of minor cold fronts, but these fronts are dry with very low chances for rain. Looking long-range, rain chances stay low into early May. A dry weather pattern is typical of a La Nina Winter and Spring. La Nina now looks like it will linger into our third summer in a row. La Nina could bring another active hurricane season. And our typical rainy season started in early June last year right on track, with the La Nina in place.
