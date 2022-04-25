ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

A few storms return Monday afternoon

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re heading into another summer-like week of heat, but a little extra atmospheric moisture will allow for some slightly higher rain chances compared to last week. Monday will feature a few storms in the afternoon, with the better chances...

www.winknews.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Spotty storms Wednesday with higher rain chances returning Thursday

Wednesday will feature more of what we’ve already seen for the past couple of days, with hot and slightly more humid conditions and a chance for a few hit-or-miss storms by the afternoon. Highs will be back into the low to even mid-90s for some Wednesday afternoon. Beginning Thursday,...
FORT MYERS, FL
KSN News

NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WESTERN KANSAS (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Dry spell continues - For how long?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday is another dry day and a hot day! Fire danger stays Very High along the Suncoast Sunday and likely the end of April. We are tracking a couple of minor cold fronts, but these fronts are dry with very low chances for rain. Looking long-range, rain chances stay low into early May. A dry weather pattern is typical of a La Nina Winter and Spring. La Nina now looks like it will linger into our third summer in a row. La Nina could bring another active hurricane season. And our typical rainy season started in early June last year right on track, with the La Nina in place.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cold start to Thursday leads to warmer temperatures this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cold air has settled in as we see the base of a trough of cold air moving by today.  Today: Temperatures bottom out in the 20s this morning.  Model data also drops us into the 20s tomorrow morning. Alert: None upcoming.Aware: Record cold possible this morning across the region. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWe start to warm up as soon as this afternoon with highs in the 50s.  Yesterday's highs were in the mid to low 40s so you'll feel the difference. Winds have also calmed down and will be out of the west at around 10 mph for the day.Looking ahead, pleasant weather will be in place Friday and Saturday before our next rain chance arrives on Sunday.  The Pittsburgh Marathon takes place on Sunday morning and it looks like the race will start off dry with rain now at least possible before noon.  Any rain that the marathon sees will be in the form of showers with storm chances expected to stay away during race hours. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA

