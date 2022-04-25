ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: what is your experience of being in debt?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
How have you been affected by debt?

High street lenders expect a rise in the number of consumers struggling to repay credit cards and other loans, according to a Bank of England survey.

We would look like to hear from people who are experiencing issues with debt. What kind of debt have you experienced? How have you been affected?

