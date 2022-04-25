ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Guilt-free apparel: the ethical clothing brand providing an alternative to fast fashion

By Tshepo Mokoena
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKiyT_0fJGz1so00

Julian Hearn isn’t easily derailed by a challenge. As founder and chief marketing officer at complete nutrition brand Huel, problem solving is the norm for him and his team. Launched in 2015, Huel – a portmanteau of “human” and “fuel” – offers a range of nutritionally balanced, convenient plant-based meals, with minimal impact on the environment. And now, with the launch of an 18-piece clothing collection named Huelwear, Hearn is applying that ethos to fashion.

“We’re about sustainability from the ground up,” Hearn says. “We started from scratch, with a clean piece of paper, saying: ‘What would this range look like if we did it properly?’” And so, Huelwear rests on a number of core values, taking in everything from what the garments are made of and how they’re made, to how you’d be able to integrate them into your wardrobe in the long term. Hearn is serious about Huelwear providing a counterpoint to the fast fashion industry’s bloat.

Central to Huelwear’s production philosophy is consideration of the materials used in each garment. Huelwear is animal-free at every point in its supply chain, and is built to last. Hearn says he knows what it’s like to watch a garment fall apart after a few wears. “They haven’t been designed particularly well; they haven’t been constructed particularly well. And sometimes the fabric choices are wrong.”

Huelwear’s range of adult and children’s performance wear, loungewear, accessories and classic denim is vegan-certified and made of single materials rather than fabric blends wherever possible – clothing is easier to recycle when it’s made from one material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJHjv_0fJGz1so00
Huelwear’s fabrics use single materials where possible for ease of recycling Photograph: PR

Next, along the supply chain, Huel embraces a hands-on approach to ethical and quality controls. “Because we’ve got a much smaller capsule range, we’re able to have a cleaner and smaller supply chain,” says Hearn. Factories at every step of the manufacturing process are independently audited. “If they don’t meet the standards, we wouldn’t work with them. And for the partners we do choose to work with, we’re always looking for ways to do things even better.”

Fast fashion’s pace of production, which sees online stores and shop floors flooded with new items multiple times a month, can lead to a squeeze on supply chain ethics. Hearn sees Huelwear as an antidote to that. From the cloth and dyes of a T-shirt to the buttons on jeans, he’s committed to the brand’s holistic approach. “Eventually, when five or six factories have made different component parts of a garment, we want to have visited and checked all of those elements,” he says. Now that Covid restrictions are lifting and travel is becoming easier, the goal is to do so beyond the European factories Huelwear has already checked out in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVazz_0fJGz1so00
Huelwear’s goal is to keep everything it makes out of landfill Photograph: PR

Huel has partnered with sustainability platform Green Story, which works with more than 30 clothing brands ranging from high fashion to high street, to accurately measure the impact of each piece in the clothing range. “The good thing is, Green Story is independent,” Hearn says. “It’s very easy for a company to say: ‘We’re doing great things,’ but that’s harder to prove if it’s your own numbers.” Partnering with Green Story, for Hearn, means customers can trust a third-party company to break down complex data into clear benchmarks of energy and water saved by Huelwear compared with conventional garments.

Related: Fans call themselves ‘Hueligans’: how a powdered meal became a cult brand

Finally, there’s the personal element. Huelwear touches on values of timelessness and long-lasting design that run counter to throwaway culture. Fast fashion, bought cheaply, tends to be disposed of as micro trends change. “Sometimes brands launch new products every day. It means that some clothes are worn as little as four times before they’re thrown away,” Hearn says. “And you just think: ‘Why are people buying stuff and getting rid of it so quickly?’”

In contrast, Huelwear’s collection is backed with a five-year guarantee, which means that if something is wrong, an item will be repaired or replaced free of charge. The brand is also working on a circular production approach that will let customers resell their Huelwear items, and end-of-life garments will be recycled into new products. The goal is to keep everything Huelwear makes out of landfill, forever. “I’ve got clothes that are probably 10 or 20 years old, and I still love wearing them,” Hearn says.

Huelwear’s quality fabrics, rigorously tested designs and clean silhouettes mean its customers should expect the same from the clothes they are buying. From ethics and manufacturing to longevity, the idea is to give you pieces that will seamlessly slot into your existing wardrobe. “I’m not saying it’s been easy – it’s been very tricky,” says Hearn. “But we’re building from the right foundations.”

Shop Huelwear’s sustainable clothing collection here

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I trained to be a flight attendant – it’s the only way I could explore the world’

After too many years of commuting and poorly paid office work, Suzanne Watkins nearly died of sepsis. It was the push she needed to spread her wings. Sometimes, when she reaches the sanctuary of her hotel room after 24 hours on duty, Suzanne Watkins finds herself laughing uncontrollably. This has happened in South Korea, Guam, Japan and Ireland – all since last November when, on her 60th birthday, she passed her flight attendant training.
TRAVEL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Trends
News 12

Salon owner provides tips on keeping Black hair healthy

A Bronx hair salon owner is offering some expert tips in celebration of Minority Health Month. Ebony Hayes, owner of Mind Body Hair Salon, spoke about Black hair health with News 12. "I think our hair tends to do better when it is left alone,” she says. “Of course, it...
BRONX, NY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Guardian

The last phone boxes: broken glass, cider cans and – amazingly – a dial tone

There used to be a phone box at the top of my street. It stood in the middle of a traffic island, near a bin, a lamp-post and a bollard. I never questioned the presence of the phone box, just as I never questioned the presence of the bin, the lamp-post or the bollard. Often, when we passed, my daughter and I would play the phone-box game. I had to stand to one side and pretend to call the phone in the phone box, which didn’t work. She would then pretend to answer, before making a series of further calls in a complicated unfolding of phone-related business that involved making plans, changing plans and then ringing everyone she had just spoken to again to tell them she was going to be late.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy