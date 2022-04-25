ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

US Supreme Court Hears School Religion Case Today

By Nikki Courtney
 3 days ago

Bremerton, Washington high school football coach Joseph Kennedy will have his day in court today.

After coaching his first game in 2008, Kennedy, a U.S. Marine (ret), went to the 50-yard line of the football field and knelt in prayer, joined by student players in a practice that continued with little notice for seven years.

A coach at a competitive school complained, and lawsuits were filed.

The issue of prayer in public schools is going to come to a head today in a case before the United States Supreme Court. He case had first been passed upward in 2019 when the 9th US District Court sided with the school district upholding a lower court’s ruling, the nation’s High Court ruling at the time that the case wasn’t ready for their review.

The time has come for the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to be given its due as oral arguments are heard today. A decision is expected in June.

