HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An informational meeting is scheduled with members of the Hutchinson/ Reno County Chamber of Commerce regarding their proposed health insurance plan. The meeting is Tuesday, May 3 at 9 a.m. at the Hutch Chamber office. Participants will learn more details and answer any questions. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is required.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO