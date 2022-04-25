Three Illinois men plead guilty to January 6 charges

ST. LOUIS – A man from Glen Carbon, Illinois, his brother, and their cousin all plead guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the January 6th insurrection.

Jeremiah Carollo, Anthony Carollo, and Cody Vollan are all charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawfully entering a restricted government building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Court records show the three men were identified through Google records and surveillance images.

