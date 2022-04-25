ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘I’m very humbled’: Group honors 4 veterans with quilts during Myrtle Beach fundraiser

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four veterans were awarded handmade quilts on Sunday by the Myrtle Beach Shorebirds Quilts of Valor Group.

In addition to saying “thank you” to veterans, Sunday’s fundraiser and award ceremony marked a milestone for the national National Quilts of Valor Foundation as one of the quilts was the 300,000th given away by the group.

“A lot of our veterans did not receive a thank you, they didn’t even get a job well done,” Kathleen Williams, the facilitator for the Myrtle Beach Shorebirds Quilt of Valor group.

Williams, a veteran herself, said it makes her feel good to see her fellow veterans feel loved and honored.

“This is my way of giving back to my buds,” she said.

During the ceremony, money was raised by selling food. The Veterans Café and Grille provided hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad and more with $10 dollars meals for adults and $5 meals for children.

Williams was thankful for the large turnout.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, this is, I mean, we help support the community, and it’s nice to see the community step up and support back,” she said.

One veteran who received a quilt, Frank Don Muneck of Charleston, served in the military for 30 years.

“All these years, I never thought I’d ever be anything, just a plain old veteran who put in 30 years in the military, serving my country,” he said. “I’m very humbled, and I’ll tell you what, [it’s] very moving.”

Presenting the veterans handmade quilts never gets old,” Williams said.

“Wrapping them and seeing the veteran’s face, and then talking to them later, and they say, ‘you do not realize what this has done for me’ makes all the difference in the world,” said.

You can nominate a veteran to receive a quilt on the Quilts of Valor website .

