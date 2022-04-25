ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Ricks: Indiana Focus Needed on New Economy

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks says while Indiana has built a low tax, business friendly environment that is attractive, there needs to be a focus on non-traditional factors if the state is going to be successful in...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 2

WISH-TV

Indiana Workforce Development waives $5M in pandemic benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After nearly a year of I-Team 8 demanding answers from the Department of Workforce Development on why thousands of Hoosiers were being asked to repay unemployment benefits they were eligible to receive, the department says they have waived $7.3 million in unemployment overpayments since September 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Metals recycler plans $300M facility in SE Fort Wayne; 200 jobs planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A global metals recycler plans to buy land in a far southeast Fort Wayne park and create a $300 million facility. Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a $768,000 purchase agreement for the sale the 76-acre Adams Township Industrial Park property at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
103GBF

See How Indiana and Surrounding States Have Changed Over the Past 750 Million Years

I'm going to assume we can all look at a map and point to Indiana, Kentucky, or Illinois. Actually, we probably don't even need to look at a map. We can picture the shape of each in our heads. The same goes for the entire United States. We can visualize Florida dangling off the bottom into the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. The state of Maine pointing northeast and the curve of the west coast are all pretty easy to "see" in our minds when we think about how the country looks on a map or globe. But as we know, thanks to science, the United States, and frankly every other country and continent in the world hasn't always looked the way they do now. What we may not know is how they looked before they took the shapes we're familiar with. Thanks to a new interactive globe, now we do.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Keeping You Safe: The Rocket Fuel and Motors Being Developed in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--Some high-grade rocket fuel and motors are being made in Indiana, that the company making them believes will give our missiles and rockets more range, and will give the U.S. an advantage in defense. Adranos is headquartered at the Purdue Research Park in Lafayette, and just got a...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Caterpillar sales rise in 1Q on continued equipment demand

Caterpillar's first-quarter sales climbed with demand for construction equipment surging in the face of supply chain challenges that continue to plague businesses from car and phone makers to grocery stores. Sales rose 14% to $13.59 billion, topping the $13.5 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for....
