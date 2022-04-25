Knoxville Woman Killed in Crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82-year-old Glenna Clarke was killed in the crash. A crash report indicates she was crossing Highway 5 from Highway 316 between Hartford and Pleasantville when a pickup slammed into the driver's side of her car.
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing child neglect charges after one of her children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool. It happened at the AmericInn hotel in Johnston. According to court documents, 27-year-old Makaylah Sharp and her three children were at the indoor swimming pool when her six-year-old was unable to stay above the water and lost consciousness.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police pursuit through Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood ended after three juvenile suspects crashed a vehicle into a home Saturday afternoon. Des Moines Police said officers were investigating reports of gunshots in the area on Saturday. An officer attempted to stop a car near Beaver and Madison Avenues that authorities believe was connected to the gunshots.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police said two young girls who were reported missing Sunday night have been found safe. Police tweeted that 7-year-old Nyakhor Guang and her sister, 11-year-old Nyabiey Guang, were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood. "Both children were found healthy and well after...
VILLISCA, Iowa — The Villisca Axe Murder House is probably the most notorious home in Iowa. In 1912, six children and two adults were murdered in the house. The home itself is now said to be haunted. In 1996, KCCI was there as the home was renovated into a...
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple campers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and it resulted in $75,000 in damage. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 3301 Willow Creek Ct. at Hidden Lake Campground just after noon after a report of heavy black smoke and three separate explosions. Firefighters...
ALGONA, Iowa — There was a bittersweet moment at Algona High School's prom this weekend. Students made sure their classmate, who was killed in a car crash, was with them during that rite of passage. Madison Fraker died in a crash last month in Humboldt County. Her friends took...
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Tyrone man who allegedly took $5,000 from a homeowner to re-side a home and never did the work. Police say that Ronald Snyder, 59, offered to do the re-siding of a home in Antis Township in Blair County back in August 2021. The man […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who allegedly stole a MidAmerican Energy Co. truck is facing multiple charges. According to Des Moines police, 52-year-old Lewis McCray stole the truck Monday night while a MidAmerican employee was inside a customer's home. The company was able to use the GPS tracker...
Comments / 0