Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Woman Killed in Crash

By Bob Leonard
 2 days ago

A woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316 in...

KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 82-year-old Glenna Clarke was killed in the crash. A crash report indicates she was crossing Highway 5 from Highway 316 between Hartford and Pleasantville when a pickup slammed into the driver's side of her car.
