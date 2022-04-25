ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A divided nation: Five takeaways from France's election

By Kenan AUGEARD, Loic VENANCE, Thomas COEX, JOEL SAGET, Richard BOUHET, Stuart WILLIAMS
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420wpB_0fJGxCZy00
Le Pen recorded the best score ever for the French far right in Sunday's vote, prompting Macron in his victory speech to acknowledge a need to unify the country /AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has won re-election with a relatively comfortable majority, but his battle with far-right leader Marine Le Pen spotlights a France more divided than ever.

Le Pen recorded the best score ever for the French far right in Sunday's vote, prompting Macron in his victory speech to acknowledge a pressing need to unify the country.

AFP looks at five reasons Monday's celebrations at the Elysee Palace need to be tempered by sobriety.

- A polarised country -

The post-vote map of France shows startling regional disparities, with Macron largely enjoying support in Paris, the west, southwest and centre of the country, and Le Pen receiving backing in the northern industrial heartlands and Mediterranean south.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZXbYN_0fJGxCZy00
French elections: communes won by Macron /AFP

Big city centres, upper middle classes and pensioners backed Macron while lower-income groups were overwhelmingly in favour of Le Pen.

"The biggest fractures are above all generational and social," said Mathieu Gallard, the research director of the Ipsos France polling firm, saying that dividing the country into an urban pro-Macron camp and a rural pro-Le Pen did not fully correspond to reality.

- Troubling boycott -

Turnout was just 72 percent, with abstentions at their highest in any second-round run-off vote in France since Georges Pompidou defeated Alain Poher in 1969.

In an alarming signal for Macron, 8.6 percent of those who went to voting stations Sunday also took the trouble not to cast a vote for either candidate, with 6.35 percent of the votes blank and 2.25 percent spoilt.

Taken together, these factors mean over a third of registered voters in France did not make a choice in the election.

Macron "is submerged in an ocean of abstention and spoilt ballots," said hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came third in the first round.

- Street protests -

Sporadic protests in cities including Paris, Rennes and Toulouse took place after the results were announced, by ultra-left demonstrators furious at the choice France had in the election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lj9sP_0fJGxCZy00
Sporadic street protests after the vote risk being a harbinger of things to come /AFP

Police used tear gas and charged protesters, and while the protests were relatively small, they risk being a harbinger of things to come, especially if radical parties do not receive major representation in June parliamentary elections.

"Here we go for another five years of liberalism led by a Parisian oligarchy which has done a lot of damage to the country," said Joroni Piques, a protester in Toulouse who did not vote on Sunday.

- Generational divide -

For a man who is just 44, Macron is still struggling to make a major impact among younger voters and remains reliant on large support among seniors to get over the line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uqz47_0fJGxCZy00
It was only among pensioners that Macron could count on a bedrock of support /AFP

Figures by Ipsos and data analysis firm Sopra Steria show that while 61 percent of votes from 18- to 24-year-olds went to Macron, 41 percent of people in that age group did not vote at all.

His victory margin was narrow among those aged 25-34 and 35-49, and Le Pen was even slightly ahead among the 50-59 age group.

It was only among pensioners that Macron could count on a bedrock of support, with 71 percent of votes from those aged 71 or over going to the president, according to the Ipsos-Sopra Steria report.

"We have an aged France that massively supported Emmanuel Macron and a younger France that partially turned their backs on the vote," political analyst Jerome Jaffre told LCI television. "It's a major sociological gulf."

- Lost territories -

Macron is always keen to play up France's global reach through overseas territories that are integral parts of the country and have a total population of almost three million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvQDb_0fJGxCZy00
Le Pen came out on top in France's Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinque as well as French Guiana in South America and the Indian Ocean islands of Reunion and Mayotte /AFP

But his performance was generally poor beyond the mainland, failing to attract voters who had backed Melenchon in the first round.

Playing on anger against Paris and Macron as a leader, Le Pen came out easily on top in France's main Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique as well as in French Guiana in South America and the Indian Ocean islands of Reunion and Mayotte.

He could only claim victory in the islands in the Pacific such as New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

"The anti-Macron feeling has considerable power," said Martial Foucault, a political scientist Sciences Po university in Paris. "A vote for Le Pen is a vote by default, it does not mean supporting."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marine Le Pen vows fines for Muslims who wear headscarves in public as poll shows she has closed the gap with Macron ahead of French election

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen vowed Thursday to issue fines to Muslims who wear headscarves in public, as candidates made a final push for votes three days ahead of an election seen as increasingly close. President Emmanuel Macron built what seemed an unassailable lead ahead of the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, having gained 27.8 per cent of votes against her 23.1 per cent in the first round and topped opinion polls throughout the race. Mr Macron impressed viewers during Wednesday evening’s lengthy TV debate with Ms Le Pen, in which he appeared combative and even a little haughty, challenging his opponent over her party’s financial ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and questioning her competence to govern.However, the incumbent remaining in power is far from...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

Emmanuel Macron Reelected President Of France

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%. Macron now becomes the eighth French incumbent to win a second term. Coming into today’s final round of the election, independent centrist Macron was leading in the polls, but throughout her campaign, Le Pen had gained momentum compared to the first time the two faced off in 2017. Today marked the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Protests erupt in France after Macron’s election win

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#French#Macron Afp Big City#Ipsos France
Axios

Macron defeats Le Pen to win re-election in France

French President Emmanuel Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen to win re-election Sunday, with projections as polls closed showing him winning 58% to 42%. Why it matters: Macron is the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. While polls consistently showed him in the lead, there will be relief in Washington and Brussels as his victory is confirmed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

‘If Macron Loses, Putin Wins.’

In a rematch of the 2017 election, France will decide tomorrow between the erstwhile centrist disrupter Emmanuel Macron and the far-right fixture Marine Le Pen. Although this contest once seemed inevitable, the emergence last fall of the wild-card extreme-right media personage Éric Zemmour—whose campaign outflanked Le Pen’s and threatened to cannibalize it—meant that Le Pen had to struggle just to remain this cycle’s challenger. Even more surprising, in the first round of voting, on April 10, she only squeaked past the extreme-left curmudgeon Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose formidable showing polls had repeatedly failed to anticipate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Biden congratulates France's Macron on re-election win

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election, the White House said on Monday following Macron's victory over far-right rival Marine Le Pen. read more. "Biden conveyed his readiness to continue working closely with President Macron on our shared global priorities,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

French reactions to Macron's victory

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron triumphed over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France's election on Sunday, winning a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake. Even so, the far right scored its highest ever score in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Macron projected to win France's presidential election

French President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, according to French polling projections. Macron faced off against right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, who conceded soon after projections were released. Polling agency Ipsos shows Macron won 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.8% of the vote. Macron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Fears of Ukraine war expanding after Moldova blasts

Concerns that the Ukraine war could escalate into a wider conflict grew on Tuesday as Kyiv accused Moscow of trying to create unrest in a Russian-backed separatist region of Moldova. Guterres "is following with concern reports of new security incidents in the Transnistrian region of Moldova," a UN spokesman said.
POLITICS
AFP

UN chief in Ukraine after EU-Russia gas row

The UN chief called war "an absurdity" during a visit to Ukraine Thursday, after Brussels warned Russia it will not waver in its support for Kyiv following Russia's decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.  And in its economic standoff with the West, Moscow cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, two EU and NATO members backing Ukraine in the conflict.
POLITICS
The Independent

After French election win, Macron faces even tougher test with political battle at home and war abroad

He faces a political battle at home and a war abroad. French president Emmanuel Macron’s re-election is a rarity that allows him to work on building up his legacy in a deeply divided country. But his victory came after beating challengers on both ends of the political spectrum, including far-right Marine Le Pen - who came far too close to the presidency for the comfort of many in France and across the world.And 44-year-old Mr Macron now faces herculean challenges as a Western leader at a time of an unprecedented Russian war against Ukraine that has upended cherished European...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy