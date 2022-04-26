Who is Timothy Klein, FDNY firefighter killed in Brooklyn blaze

The FDNY is mourning the loss of firefighter Timothy Klein, who was killed while battling a fire in Canarsie , Brooklyn, over the weekend.

Klein, 31, was a six-year veteran of the department, and bunting now hangs at Ladder 170, Engine Company 257 in Brooklyn.

"Timothy lost his life doing the job that we ask of him every day and his fellow colleagues," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "We communicated with his fellow firefighters, and as can be expected, they are hurt and devastated by this incident."

Firefighter's body was escorted from Brookdale Hospital to a funeral home in Brooklyn Monday evening. Along the route, there was a solemn bouquet of honor and respect in city that has lost another of its bravest.

Fallen FDNY firefighter Timothy Klein was trasnferred from Kipps Bay to a funeral home Monday afternoon after he was killed during a house fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Klein graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in 2008 and was appointed to the FDNY on December 28, 2015, assigned to Ladder 170 from the start of his career.

In January 2019, Klein eulogized his friend, fellow firefighter Stephen Pollard , who tragically lost his life when he fell through a gap on the Belt Parkway while trying to save victims of a crash.

"He never hesitated to ask questions to learn everything he could about the job, striving to become the best firefighter he could be," Klein said of Pollard. 'He went about his business the way an ideal probationary firefighter should. He earned his place in Canarsie by the way he carried himself and how he did everything the right way."

Klein is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

"His family has a rich history of service with the FDNY," FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh said. "His father was on the job, and he has multiple other family members on the job serving today. Our heart is with the members of 257 and 170 who have lost their brother today, and...our hearts are with the Klein family who are experiencing the worst day of their lives, and we ask they be in your prayers."

Klein lived in Queens and is survived by his father, retired FDNY firefighter Patrick Klein, his mother Diane, and three sisters.

"Timmy understood the risks, we all do, growing up in a firefighter family," cousin Keith Klein said. "Timmy leaves behind his parents who adored him, three younger sisters who idolized him, a beautiful girlfriend was devastated, understandably. Countless uncles, aunts, cousins, and childhood friends. It's quite a loss."

FDNY members saluted as the body Timothy Klein was transported from Brookdale Hospital.

The last member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty was Jesse Gerhard, who died on February 16, 2022

Funeral arrangements for Klein are pending.

