ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Poll: New Yorkers disapprove state spending on Bills stadium

By Eileen Buckley
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJ1GD_0fJGxAoW00

A new Siena College poll out Monday shows a majority of New Yorkers are against the state using tax dollars to pay for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

The poll found voters disapprove, 63-24%, of the state spending $600 million on a new stadium.

WKBW
Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Researchers found the funding is opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group, and upstate New Yorkers approve less than voters downstate.

On the same day the poll results were released, Governor Kathy Hochul, who led the charge for the stadium deal, appeared in Buffalo Monday.

WKBW
Governor Kathy Hochul appearing at Kleinhans Music Hall Monday.

“How about keeping the Buffalo Bills for 30 years?” asked Governor Kathy Hochul.

Governor Hochul received a standing ovation at Buffalo's Kleinhans Music Hall Monday where she touted the decision to give $600-million in state money for the construction of a new Bills stadium.

WKBW
State funding earmarked for Buffalo.

During Monday's visit, she also unveiled additional parts of the state budget saying millions are coming to the City of Buffalo to quote “right the wrongs of the past on the east side”.

Afterward, the governor answered reporter questions about that Siena Poll, emphasizing the state's share for the stadium is 43-percent of the total costs.

WKBW
Governor Kathy Hochul responded to questions after budget event.

Hochul argues against the polling results, saying billions of dollars were put into Penn Station and other projects across the state.

“This is what I deal with as governor. I have a large state with a lot of different interests and I know that this is important for the identity of Western New York — I will stand by that — Just as I said when I was on Broadway — Broadway is to New York City as Buffalo Bills are to Western New York and it's part of our identity,” Hochul remarked.

Hochul noted more than $400 of the state's share is coming from casino revenue owed to the state by the Seneca Nation.

She defended that decision when I asked her about the state freezing Seneca Nation bank accounts forcing them to release that money.

WKBW
Governor Hochul appeared in Buffalo Monday.

“As far as applying $418-million to the stadium, I stand by that — this is an opportunity for us to take money that was generated exclusively in Western New York, mostly by Western New York residents — not the state taxpayers. This was local money and we decided to dedicate this toward something that I mentioned would be a significant regional asset,” Hochul noted.

The governor says people can disagree but insists the stadium deal is good for the taxpayers and it will pay for itself in the long-term by keeping the Bills here.

“That fact that we're to be able to collect income tax on the very high salaries of these professional athletes,” Hochul explained.

“We know the county is getting out of the football business. We are going to save millions in the long run,” declared Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.

Poloncarz attended Hochul's budget event, also responding to the statewide poll.

The county executive says he also wants the community to know that the new stadium will not be owned by Bills owners, the Pegulas, but by New York State.

Polonccarz became defensive when asked if he was giving money to billionaire owners.

WKBW
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz responding to questions on stadium.

“No! There's not a penny that goes to the billionaires. There's not a penny that goes to the Pegulas. It goes into a construction account, so I wish media would get the message correctly — it’s owned by the people,” replied Poloncarz.

Poloncarz says the state or the county is not writing a check to the owners. He reminds us when the stadium was first built in Orchard Park in the early 1970s there was no investment from the team.

The county executive says if Buffalo lost the bills, it would have affected everyone.

WKBW
Outside Bills Stadium

“Psychologically, it would have been a big blow and the second thing is the economic impact that the Bills have in the great community,” Poloncarz stated.

The poll also found New Yorkers strongly support new bail law changes and the suspending of the state's gas tax.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
New York City, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Orchard Park, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

Deadline This Week For Motorcycles In New York State

If you or someone you know owns a motorcycle that is registered in New York State, there is a deadline looming that you need to be aware of. The DMV in New York State says all motorcycle registrations expire on April 30th and must be renewed by then. Motorcycles also must be inspected once a year at a licensed station.
CARS
96.1 The Breeze

Do Tenants Have The Legal Right To Organize In New York State?

Lately, we've heard a lot lately about workers at Starbucks and Amazon organizing, but what about tenants. Do residents of a rental building or community have the legal right to organize meetings to discuss their shared issues with landlords? The New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued guidance to law enforcement officers around the state about tenants' rights.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
96.1 The Breeze

The 10 Best Camping Sites Near Western New York

The burst of summer-like temperatures over the last few days was a sure-fire reminder that summer, and camping season, are on the way in Western New York. If you are into camping, you no doubt know of the bigger-name places like Letchworth State Park, Allegheny State Park, or a less nature-like experience at Six FLags Darien Lake Campground.
HOBBIES
Hudson Valley Post

Record-Breaking Snow Reported in New York State

Shocking April snow brought nearly two feet of snow to some parts of New York State. Other towns reported record-breaking snow. The National Weather Service out of Binghampton reported record-breaking snow in the Town of Maine, New York. 11.4 inches of snow fell in one day in April. This shattered an old record of 6.9 inches set in 1983.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Fight to rename Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge moves forward

NEW YORK -- There's an update in the fight to rename the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.A bill was introduced more than a year ago in Albany to restore the bridge's original name -- the Tappan Zee.On Monday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers prevented the bill from being held in the Transportation Committee. This will allow it to move to the floor of the Assembly for a vote. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the bridge renamed after his father back in 2018. Lawmakers said the move was done without the public's input. Calls to restore the name grew even louder once Andrew...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Yorkers#Siena College#Wkbw Highmark Stadium#The Buffalo Bills#Wkbw State#Siena Poll#Penn Station
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 33 In Buffalo Is Getting Important Upgrades

Governor Hochul has announced that there will be some new funding coming to Buffalo and Western New York that will help to improve the area and give some extra money to ongoing projects as well. The money will be used in a variety of ways from improvements to the "green...
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

N.Y. court rejects ‘gerrymandered’ election districts put forth by Dems; June primary will ‘likely’ be delayed

STATEN ISLAND , N.Y. -- Citing gerrymandering, the Court of Appeals -- New York’s highest court -- rejected the congressional and State Senate redistricting maps drawn by the Democrat-controlled State Legislature earlier this year. The Court of Appeals on Wednesday said lawmakers lacked the authority to pass the congressional...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy