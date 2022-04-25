ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nigel Farage just compared himself to France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Nigel Farage appeared to draw comparisons between his and French politician Marine Le Pen' s political fortunes which is as bonkers as it sounds.

Speaking on GB News following Emmanuel Macron's victory over Le Pen in the French presidential elections yesterday, Farage said the far-right candidate was getting "stronger" and said her managing to increase her share of the vote reminded him of the rise of his former party UKIP.

He said: "Every single election that goes by she gets a little bit stronger. And it reminds me of the journey of an anti-establishment party in Britain who they dared to call extreme.

"UKIP in 1999 in the European elections came fourth. In 2004, third. In 2009, second, in 2014 first and we got a referendum and I see a very similar trajectory in France.

"On current course the damn is going to burst at some point."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Yesterday, Macron won a second term in office with more than 58 per cent of the vote compared to less than 42 per cent for his challenger, Le Pen.

In his victory speech, he promised to to be "the president of everyone".

"I tell those who voted for the far right that my responsibility and that of my team will be to address their concerns," he said.

Le Pen said she would continue her fight for power.

While he received messages of congratulations from European leaders including Johnson, Farage didn't seem best pleased with the result and called Macron an "anti-English leader" who will "never forgive" the UK for Brexit and claimed he will create issues in Northern Ireland and with the UK's immigration plans.

He said: "He loathes us.

"Boris Johnson can use whatever warm words he likes, it is not going to be a good relationship between us and France."

Someone tell him to put a sock in it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron: The French president and his family in profile

France’s president Emmanuel Macron is expected to win a second term in the Elysee Palace in Sunday’s runoff vote against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, having gained 27.8 per cent of votes against her 23.1 per cent in the first round and topped opinion polls throughout the race. Mr Macron impressed viewers during Wednesday evening’s lengthy TV debate with Ms Le Pen, in which he appeared combative and even a little haughty, challenging his opponent over her party’s financial ties to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and questioning her competence to govern.However, the incumbent remaining in power is far from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#French#Gb News#Ukip#European
Deadline

Emmanuel Macron Reelected President Of France

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: With an estimated 58.2% of the vote, Emmanuel Macron has been reelected as President of France, defeating extreme right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen who amassed 41.8%. Macron now becomes the eighth French incumbent to win a second term. Coming into today’s final round of the election, independent centrist Macron was leading in the polls, but throughout her campaign, Le Pen had gained momentum compared to the first time the two faced off in 2017. Today marked the second runoff between candidates from parties other than the traditional left and right....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Vladimir Putin congratulates Macron on French election win

Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron following the French leader’s election victory.“I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and wellbeing,” Mr Putin said in a Telegram message to Mr Macron, according to a statement from the Kremlin.Mr Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen on Sunday to secure a second term as French president.He has been one of the few leaders to speak consistently to Mr Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.The message from Moscow came hours after Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, took...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Protests erupt in France after Macron’s election win

Protesters took to the streets in several cities in France following Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as president on Sunday night.Footage on social media showed riot police charging into crowds of mostly young people in central Paris, while images of the aftermath signalled officers had used teargas to break up groups. Dozens of people gathered in the neighbourhood of Chatelet, as well as on Place de la République, to oppose Mr Macron’s victory. Protests also took place in Lyon, Montpellier and Toulouse.Earlier in the day, he became the first French leader to win re-election for 20 years, scoring 58.54 per cent...
PROTESTS
The Atlantic

‘If Macron Loses, Putin Wins.’

In a rematch of the 2017 election, France will decide tomorrow between the erstwhile centrist disrupter Emmanuel Macron and the far-right fixture Marine Le Pen. Although this contest once seemed inevitable, the emergence last fall of the wild-card extreme-right media personage Éric Zemmour—whose campaign outflanked Le Pen’s and threatened to cannibalize it—meant that Le Pen had to struggle just to remain this cycle’s challenger. Even more surprising, in the first round of voting, on April 10, she only squeaked past the extreme-left curmudgeon Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose formidable showing polls had repeatedly failed to anticipate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy