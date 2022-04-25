ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Scott Walker's 'Massless' Plane Photo Sparks Ridicule

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The former governor of Wisconsin said autocorrect was to blame for the error after he shared picture of his face on a flight without a...

WISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 12,881 deaths

NOTE: Wisconsin does not update its count of new positive COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 deaths and the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered on weekends. New positive cases: 1,524 (since Tuesday) Total positive cases: 1,412,961. New deaths: 1 (since Tuesday) Total deaths: 12,881. At least 9,455,994 vaccines have been administered (as of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Explaining Wisconsin’s redistricting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drawing Wisconsin’s political boundaries for legislative districts was a drawn out battle that ultimately involved the U.S. Supreme Court. Pre-emptively, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and outside groups challenged the Legislature’s redistricting plans, expecting the Republican majority to gerrymander the districts to try to assure a Republican majority for Congressional and Legislative seats for the next 10 years.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Gov. DeSantis is 'determined to make the happiest place on Earth a living hell'

MSNBC's Joy Reid said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' ultimate goal for Disney is to turn the "happiest place on Earth" into a "living hell." The "ReidOut" host slammed DeSantis for pushing to revoke Disney's self-governing status during a Wednesday segment of her show, labeling him an "authoritarian" for pushing back against the company's opposition to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" law.
FLORIDA STATE
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

