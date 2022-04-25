ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Says He Made Queen Smile More Than Other World Leaders

By Jack Royston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donald Trump told Piers Morgan he was supposed to meet Queen Elizabeth II for 20 minutes, but it stretched to over an hour because he "wasn't...

Disgustipated
3d ago

Almost all world leaders laughed at Donald Trump. It’s interesting that he would brag about being laughed at but then again he has bragged about his numerous bankruptcies.

Ultimate one ⚓
2d ago

Indeed she was laughing, of all the lies and all the fictional tales he was telling her, any sensible person would be filled with smiles!

stacy newhouse
2d ago

He also made more people gag all at the same time than any other human ever has since before time began. And a record that will never be broken. That's a pretty awesome achievement.

